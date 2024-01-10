New Delhi, January 10: OnePlus is preparing to launch its upcoming smartphone phone, the OnePlus 12, on January 23, 2024, at 19:30 IST. As the launch date approaches, the excitement around the OnePlus 12 continues to build. With expectations set high, the OnePlus 12 is expected to offer an enhanced mobile gaming experience backed by specifications that might deliver to the needs of today's smartphone users.

OnePlus 12 is expected to provide a new experience, especially for gaming enthusiasts. OnePlus is set to include the "" for its upcoming smartphone OnePlus 12. This technology might deliver a unique gaming experience, setting a new benchmark for mobile gaming performance. The integration of "Pixelworks X7 Independent Visual Processor" into the OnePlus 12 might result in a big improvement in rendering capabilities and visual quality. This means that every frame and graphic is expected to be as smooth and realistic as possible. Meta Teen Safety: Company To Hide Age-Inappropriate Content for Teens on Instagram and Facebook.

OnePlus 12 to Feature Pixelworks X7 Independent Visual Processor

🤯 #SmoothBeyondBelief just got real with @PixelworksInc's X7 Independent Visual Processor on the #OnePlus12 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 10, 2024

OnePlus 12 Specifications:

As per the information available on the official website, the OnePlus 12 is expected to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. This processor is likely to work with the "Pixelworks X7 Independent Visual Processor" to get into a silky smooth 120 Hz mobile gaming experience.

The OnePlus 12 is expected to feature a massive 5500 mAh battery. The display technology is also another feature to look for in the OnePlus 12. The smartphone may feature the 4th-generation LTPO technology, which is expected to provide smoothness like never before. boAt Lunar Pro LTE Smartwatch Launched With e-SIM Support and Built-In GPS: Check Price, Features and Specifications.

The OnePlus 12 is anticipated to come with a 4th-Gen Hasselblad Camera that features a 3X Periscope Telephoto Camera. The camera of the OnePlus 12 is expected to allow users to capture high-quality images with clarity and precision. All these anticipated specifications and features indicate that the OnePlus 12 is expected to uplift both the gaming and photography experience.

