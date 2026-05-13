Business News | Uber Ties Up with Adani Group to Set Up Its First Data Centre in India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 13 (ANI): Ride-hailing platform Uber has partnered with Adani Group to establish its first data centre in India, marking a significant expansion of the company's technology and innovation footprint in the country.

Uber Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi announced the development through a social media post on Wednesday following his meeting with Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani in Ahmedabad.

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"Great to meet @gautam_adani in Ahmedabad this morning and build on our existing partnership with the Adani Group. As India fast emerges as a leading innovation hub for Uber, we are setting up our first data centre in the country with the Adani Group to test and deploy our technology," Khosrowshahi said.

He further stated that the data centre is expected to become operational later this year and will support Uber's efforts to scale technology solutions globally from India.

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"Ready later this year, this investment will help us build at scale -- from India, for the world," he added.

The announcement comes during Khosrowshahi's ongoing visit to India.

Earlier, in October, Adani Enterprises, through its joint venture company AdaniConneX, partnered with Google to develop India's largest AI data centre campus and green energy infrastructure in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Google's proposed AI hub in Visakhapatnam will involve an estimated investment of around USD 15 billion over five years (2026-2030), including gigawatt-scale data centre operations backed by subsea cable connectivity and clean energy infrastructure to support advanced AI workloads in India.

The project is being developed in collaboration with ecosystem partners including AdaniConneX and Airtel.

The AI hub, will feature purpose-built AI data centre infrastructure in Visakhapatnam, aimed at significantly enhancing India's compute capacity and accelerating the country's AI capabilities.

The project also aligns with the companies' sustainability commitments and includes co-investment in transmission infrastructure, clean energy generation and energy storage systems in Andhra Pradesh. Besides supporting the data centre's operations, the initiative is expected to strengthen the resilience and capacity of India's power grid. (ANI)

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