New Delhi [India], February 14: UEI Global Education organised its 6th edition of Le Vitesse 2025. It was a 3 day national sports and cultural event, where more than 400 students from all 9 campuses of UEI Global across India attended the event. The festival was a melange of vibrant Indian culture and tradition, where students from various Cities & States of India like Uttar Pradesh - Agra & Lucknow, Punjab - Ludhiana & Jalandhar, New Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Pune and Trivandrum re-lived the spirit of 'Unity in Diversity'.

UEI Global Education with its legacy of 19 years in Hospitality and Hotel Management programme with an alumni of more than 25,000 students trained and placed in various star category hotels both national and internationally, have been strong proponents of promoting sports & culture while preparing students for a professional education & training.

The three-day youth festival event had 2 days of Sports and 1 day of Cultural Event, where a total 8 sports activities were played, including both indoor and outdoor sports such as Cricket, Soccer, Volleyball, Chess, Table tennis, Badminton and Athletics, Tug of war.

Certain hospitality competitions & activities were also planned throughout the event. Cultural festival included group dance competition, singing, Jam Session and Gala Night to celebrate the cultural vibe of each state and enhance the celebratory flavour throughout the festival.

This was also one of most exciting part of the event with thrilling performances in the Dance and Singing Competitions.

"Unity in Diversity" with a vibrant cultural dance theme took us on a journey from the snow-capped mountains of Kashmir to the sun-kissed beaches of Kanyakumari, showcasing the diverse rich cultural heritage of India. This cultural dance theme celebrated the rich diversity of India, showcasing the unique traditions, music, and costumes of each region, while highlighting the unity and shared heritage that binds the country together.

The highlight of the event was the prize distribution ceremony, where winners were awarded trophies, certificates, and cash prizes in each competition of sports, hospitality and cultural events.

The prize distribution ceremony witnessed the presence of MDeepak Badola (Cluster Director HR) Fairmont and Raffles Jaipur, Raveesh Chhetri (Director HR) The Leela Palace Jaipur, Isha Pandey ( HR Manager) ITC Mementos Jaipur, Sanyukta ( Assistant HR Manager) Taj Amer Jaipur, Environmental and climate changes Board Director Vikram Sharma.

The cultural event was judged by eminent personalities like Mr Gaurav Sharma - winner of Dance Diwane-Season 4, Runjhun Ghosh a dedicated clinical psychology professional and an award winning choreographer, Ms Jayati Mukherjee, National Nritya Tilak award winner and a celebratory dance performer with legendary artists such as Grammy Award winner Pt. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt and Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan. Another eminent guest Ms Tarunima Paul an accomplished Katahk Performer and also an entrant in Limca Book of Records for her exceptional contribution in performing arts.

In the sports category, Harinder Sawhney Memorial Cricket Tournament was won by Team Jaipur and the runner up was Team Lucknow. Lucknow also won Gold in Volleyball, Tug of War, and in Athletics.

Chandigarh won gold in the Basketball Tournament as well as won gold in Football. The team also secured First position in Carrom and also got second position in Carrom and Long Jump.

Students also participated in the Bed Making Competition in which Agra won the First position followed by Jaipur securing second and third position.

Agra Team also won gold in 200 meter Race and long jump.

Delhi Dragons won all the three Gold, Silver and Bronze Titles in Mocktail Competition. Delhi also secured Gold and Silver in Badminton Doubles Male. Delhi also Secured Gold in 100 Meter Sprint Female.

Pune Pioneers secured Gold in Badminton Single Female and chess. They also secured silver in Chess, Tug of War, 400 Meter Relay and 100 Meter Sprint Female.

Trivandrum Team also participated with zest and zeal and was very excited to meet the teams from different parts of India.

In dance competitions Pune secured first position in Group Dance and Jaipur stood second in the group dance feat. Pune again secured first position in solo dance competition and Jaipur again secured second position in solo dance competition and in solo singing competition Chandigarh secured Gold.

The highly anticipated prize distribution function came to a grand closing marking the culmination of an exciting journey for participants, organizers, and attendees alike. The event, which celebrated excellence and achievement in sports, cultural & hospitality competitions was a resounding success, bringing together esteemed guests, proud winners, and their Coach and mentors.

The function featured motivational speech from MD and CEO of UEI Global Education Manish Khanna who emphasized the importance of perseverance, hard work, and dedication of all the students, faculties and mentors of all UEI Global Campuses for making such an event a success. He extended heartfelt gratitude to the Rajasthan University, esteemed guests, and participants for their support & cooperation in making the event a success. www.uei-global.com.

As the curtains drew to a close, the attendees departed with memories to cherish, inspired by the achievements of the winners and the spirit of excellence that pervaded the event.

