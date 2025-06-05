PNN

New Delhi [India], June 5: Bhatia Group has officially signed UK-based premium cafe chain Heavenly Desserts, renowned for its artisanal creations and luxurious cafe experience, to bring the brand to India. Founded in 2008 by Mohammad Imran and Yousif Aslam, Heavenly Desserts was born out of a singular vision to redefine dessert dining through globally inspired flavours served in elegant, immersive settings. With over 60 locations across the UK and successful international launches in Canada, the brand, already the recipient of several global accolades, is now poised for its South Asian debut, backed by a strong Pan-India expansion strategy rooted in innovation, creativity, and customer-centricity.

"Bringing Heavenly Desserts to India is a defining moment for our brand and a deeply personal milestone for me," says Yousif Aslam, Managing Director, Heavenly Desserts.

"India's rich culinary heritage and deep appreciation for indulgent experiences make it the perfect home for our next chapter. Our vision has always been about crafting timeless experiences that connect people -- and seeing that vision expand across borders is incredibly fulfilling."

This expansion is being led by Bhatia Group, with a vision of over Rs150 crore+ rollout across India. The roadmap includes 50+ flagship and franchise outlets across 20+ Indian cities, starting with Delhi NCR.

"We saw something truly special in Heavenly Desserts -- a brand that seamlessly blends indulgence with elegance," said Abhijeet Singh Bhatia, Director, Bhatia Group. "Our vision is to create not just cafes, but landmark destinations that will reshape how India experiences desserts and brunch."Rawneet Singh Bhatia, Director, Bhatia Group, further added:

"Heavenly Desserts isn't just a dessert brand, it's an evolving canvas of taste, aesthetics, and shared moments. We're excited to scale it across India thoughtfully, ensuring it remains intimate even as it grows."

Following successful international openings in Canada, the brand is now preparing to enter the Indian market, a major step in its continued global expansion. Their success stems from a focus on innovation, quality, and customer experience. Signature items like the Croffle and Dessert Tapas, along with flexible formats from kiosks to flagship restaurants, and a strategic franchising model, have positioned Heavenly Desserts as a leader in the premium dessert space.

Heavenly Desserts is more than just a dessert destination; it is a comfort food cafe brand designed to serve artisanal brunches, beverages, and indulgent desserts, all under one elegant roof. The menu includes pastas, shakshuka, croffles, salads, toasts, and all-day plates, along with handcrafted teas, coffees, gelatos, and mocktails tailored to Indian palates. With vegan, gluten-free, and sugar-light options, the brand appeals to everyone from the health-conscious to food lovers, professionals, couples, families, and digital nomads.

Its entry into the Indian market marks a significant step in the brand's ongoing international expansion. With a strategic focus on high-growth regions, the move reflects the company's ambition to establish itself as a global leader in premium dessert dining.

The brand's core USP lies in its luxury dessert experience, combining premium desserts with elegant presentation and a contemporary dining ambience. What sets the brand apart is its ability to elevate traditional desserts through innovation, artistry, and quality. The new locations in India will mirror the same luxurious and contemporary design as the restaurants in the UK. Guests can expect a sophisticated, Instagram-worthy interior, featuring modern decor, plush seating, ambient lighting, and elegant finishes.

Heavenly Desserts is all about indulgence, innovation, and elegance, and these five signature items perfectly capture the heart of the brand. "I'll Have What She's Having" is their iconic waffle that has been on the menu for 17 years, a true classic. The Ruby Chocolate Croffle offers a unique twist with its croissant-waffle hybrid topped with vibrant ruby chocolate. The Rose Cheesecake is light, floral, and beautifully presented, while the Saffron Milk Cake is a rich and fragrant dessert inspired by traditional South Asian flavours. Lastly, the Dessert Tapas presents a delightful selection of mini plates, perfect for sharing and sampling the diverse menu.

The first flagship outlet is slated to launch in Delhi NCR, with cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad under active planning. Each outlet will be strategically located in iconic high-footfall zones, ensuring every launch is impactful and sustainable.

This move strengthens Heavenly Desserts' footprint as a globally admired cafe concept and introduces Indian audiences to a refined, design-forward, multi-sensory dining experience unlike any other.

This collaboration between Bhatia Group and Heavenly Desserts marks the beginning of a long-term partnership -- combining UK cafe excellence with Indian market insight and execution power.

