It's a cinematic reunion for fans as the legendary Kamal Haasan's Thug Life, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam, is finally released in the theatres. The high-octane Tamil revenge drama also features Silambarsan TR and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles. The film follows the story of gangster Rangarayar Sakthivel Naiker (Haasan) whose life changes after he adopts a young boy named Amaran (STR) during a gang war. The cast of Thug Life also features Joju George, Aishwarya Kekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Nassar, Pankaj Tripathi, Baburaj, among others. The movie, which was released in the theatres on Thursday (June 5), has unfortunately fallen victim to piracy. According to reports, Thug Life has been illegally leaked on torrent sites such as Movierulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format. ‘Thug Life’ Movie Review: Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan’s Strong Performances Fail To Uplift Mani Ratnam’s Weakly Sketched Gangster Drama (LatestLY Exclusive).

This is not the first time a movie has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, these sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cybercel. We do not support any kind of piracy and hope that there will be stringent action against the pirates here. ‘Thug Life’: Kamal Haasan Reveals His Mani Ratnam Film Is Revived From ‘Amar Hai’, Once Planned With Saif Ali Khan – All You Need To Know About Shelved Project (Watch Video).

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Thug Life is produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies and Red Giant Movies. The film's music and background score are composed by AR Rahman. The cinematography is handled by Ravi K Chandran, with editing by A Sreekar Prasad.

