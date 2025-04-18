VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18: It's that time of the year again--school's out, temperatures are soaring, and kids are glued to their screens like mango pulp to a glass of lassi! But this summer, Ultra Media and Entertainment Group, a four decade old leading name in the Indian entertainment industry adds another feather in it's cap by bringing a cool, cultural twist to their binge-watching habits with 'Ultra Stories'--a brand-new animated series that serves up classic Indian folklore and mythological stories with a fresh, modern spin now available on YouTube and Ultra Play OTT channel. Ultra Media and Entertainment Group specialises in producing, acquiring, distributing and syndicating content and with a bouquet of over 150 YouTube channels and 3 Regional OTT platforms from the house of Ultra Media and Entertainment Group, the addition of Ultra Stories will further strengthen the hold on regional content in the digital domain.

'Ultra Stories' isn't just about entertainment--it's a digital time machine packed with stories in 3 categories namely Lok Kathayein, Pauranik Kathayein, and Chamatkari Kathayen that have been passed down through generations. With 2 new episodes released weekly, Ultra Stories has become go-to destination for parents seeking meaningful, screen-friendly content for their children. Ultra Stories is an initiative dedicated to reviving Indian roots and preserving the rich tradition of oral storytelling. By curating family-friendly and engaging narratives, it aims to safeguard India's cultural heritage while creating a global appeal.

Sushilkumar Agrawal, CEO of Ultra Media and Entertainment Group, shared, "We wanted to bring the magic of Indian storytelling into the digital age. Our team deep-dived into books, folktales, and ancient scriptures to handpick the most exciting, value-driven stories that today's kids will love--without the history lesson vibes. We are hoping to encourage readers to connect timeless lessons to their own lives for deeper understanding"

The story telling journey begins with a story from Pauranik Kathayein called Bhakt Aur Shri Ram Ki Rasoi, setting the stage with one of India's most beloved epics. These will be followed by stories like Ganga Maa Ki Utpati, Ganapati Aur Budhiya Amma, Jab Hanuman ji ne Toda Ghamand. Following close stories in Lok kathayein like Chaturaai, Gandhari ka Shrap will be launched and in Chamatkarik Kathayein, there are stories like Ajgar, Jaadui dhol, Panchhi Bola Chaar Peher, Darakht Rani and more.

Rajat Agrawal, COO Ultra Media and Entertainment Group said, "We're also leveraging AI tools in the creative process--from enhancing animation workflows to ensuring culturally accurate voiceovers and script adaptation. It's our way of blending age-old storytelling traditions with cutting-edge technology to make Indian stories more accessible, immersive, and engaging for young, digital-native audiences."

Brinda Agrawal, Chief Marketing Officer, added, "We know today's kids swipe faster than they blink, so we crafted each episode to be visually stunning, snappy, and super engaging. Whether they're watching on a phone, tablet, or smart TV--Ultra Stories will keep them hooked while making parents feel like they've won the 'educational content' battle."

Bigger, Better, More Languages! Starting with Hindi and Marathi, Ultra Stories will soon expand to Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Gujarati, Malayalam, Punjabi, and beyond--because great stories deserve to be heard in every language.

More Than Just Cartoons "This isn't just about animated stories--it's about keeping our cultural roots alive in a digital-first world," Ms. Brinda Agrawal added. "Think of it as a bridge between grandmas' bedtime tales and today's touchscreen generation!"

So, parents, this summer, trade mindless scrolling for timeless storytelling. Ultra Stories is here to make screentime smarter, funnier, and full of desi magic!

