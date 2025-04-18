Business picks up on the last SmackDown before WWE WrestleMania 41, with 16-time champion John Cena returning to the Blue Brand. WWE Friday Night SmackDown will air from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which is also the venue city for WrestleMania 2025, which will be a two-night event slated for April 19 and April 20, and will see almost everyone in the roster participate in several matches. WWE WrestleMania 41: Dates, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need To Know About Two-Night PLE.

John Cena Returns

Ahead of his WWE Undisputed Championship match with Cody Rhodes, John Cena is set to make his final SmackDown appearance ahead of WrestleMania 41. Cena, in all likelihood, addresses Rhodes, might also open up about his relationship with The Rock 'Final Boss'. Expect all parties to get involved tonight.

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

The annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royale makes its comeback to SmackDown and will feature almost all non-WrestleMania 41 wrestlers participating. The focus will be to win the coveted trophy, which has been won by the likes of Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman.

WWE Tag Team Title Match

Looking to reclaim their WWE Tag Titles, Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) will take on the champions, the Street Profits. Both teams have had a rough past where in November 2024, the contest between these two ended with no result when MCMG were champions. Expect interference during the match. On Which Channel WWE WrestleMania 41 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Wrestling PLE Free Live Streaming Online?

Randy Orton Finds Out About His WrestleMania 41 Opponent

Randy Orton, who is currently without a WrestleMania 41 match, will look for answers from SmackDown GM Nick Aldis, who got RKO'd by the wrestler last week.

A six-woman tag team match has also been confirmed for Friday Night SmackDown, where Zelina Vega, Kayden Carter, and Katana Chance will take on Women's US Champion Chelsea Green and her Secret Service.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2025 04:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).