New Delhi, April 18: 2025 TVS Apache RR 310 has been launched in India. TVS Motor Company has updated its flagship model, which falls under the Super Premium Sports Motorcycle category. The new edition of the Apache RR310 is now compliant with the OBD-2B norms. In the latest update, TVS has added a few more features that will ideally make the Apache RR 310. 2025 TVS Apache RR 310 price in India starts at INR 2,77,999 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new TVS Apache RR 310 was first launched in 2017, and the 2025 edition continues to build on its legacy. The updated model will be available in two variants, along with three BTO customisation options. Additionally, the 2025 Apache RR 310 features multiple riding modes. Bookings for the 2025 TVS Apache RR 310 are now open.

2025 TVS Apache RR 310 Specifications and Features

The 2025 Apache RR 310 comes with four driving modes. It includes Sport, Track, Urban, and Rain mode. The 2025 TVS Apache RR 310 comes with a height of 1,135mm and a width of 2,001mm, along with a ground clearance of 180mm. It features a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster and includes advanced technology like Cornering Drag Torque Control (RT-DSC), Sequential TSL, Launch Control, and a Gen-2 Race Computer.

The braking system of the new TVS Apache RR 310 is handled by a 300mm petal-type disc at the front and a 240mm petal-type disc at the rear, both equipped with ABS. The 2025 Apache RR 310 is powered by a 312.2cc engine that delivers 30 PS at 7600 rpm and 29Nm of torque at 7900 rpm. The bike can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.74 seconds and comes with a 6-speed gearbox.

2025 TVS Apache RR 310 Price in India

The 2025 Apache RR 310 price in India starts at INR 2,77,999 (ex-showroom) for the base variant without the QuickShifter. The standard base variant is priced at INR 2,94,999 (ex-showroom).

