VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 22: Ultra Vibrant Solar Energy Pvt. Ltd, together with its sister organisation Lithina Energy Solutions, demonstrated a comprehensive and integrated approach to clean energy at Bharat Renewable Expo 3.0. The event, which was inaugurated by the Honourable Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma, concluded as a major success for the renewable energy sector, drawing participation from industry leaders, policymakers, technology providers, and investors from across the country.

Also Read | 'Border 2': Where To Watch Sunny Deol-Suniel Shetty's 'Border' on OTT Ahead of Sequel Release.

The expo provided a significant platform for Ultra Vibrant Solar Energy Pvt. Ltd to present its expertise in commercial and industrial solar projects, large scale EPC execution, and renewable energy systems designed to meet the evolving requirements of India's industrial and infrastructure sectors. Lithina Energy Solutions complemented this presence by showcasing its advanced energy storage technologies and solutions aligned with both stationary power applications and the growing electric mobility ecosystem in India.

A notable highlight of the companies' participation was the strong interest in integrated solar and energy storage solutions. More than one thousand visitors from across India engaged with the teams of Ultra Vibrant Solar Energy Pvt. Ltd and Lithina Energy Solutions to discuss energy optimisation, cost efficiency, grid reliability, and long term sustainability. These interactions reflected a clear shift in industry thinking, where renewable energy is increasingly viewed as a strategic infrastructure investment rather than a supplementary power source.

Also Read | Australia Shooting: 3 Killed, 1 Injured in Firing at New South Wales; Gunman at Large.

Ultra Vibrant Solar Energy Pvt. Ltd presented its structured approach to project delivery, covering energy assessment, system design, engineering, procurement, installation, and long term performance management. The company demonstrated how well engineered solar systems, supported by energy storage, enable businesses to manage peak demand, stabilise power supply, and achieve predictable energy costs. Particular emphasis was placed on solutions designed for manufacturing units, data centres, logistics facilities, and large commercial establishments operating under high energy intensity conditions.

Speaking on the company's participation and industry direction, Rajeshwer Singh Rajpurohit, Founder of Ultra Vibrant Solar Energy Pvt. Ltd, stated,"India's renewable energy sector is transitioning toward integrated and performance driven energy systems. Industries today require reliability, operational continuity, and financial certainty. Our focus is on delivering solar and storage solutions that function as dependable energy infrastructure and support long term industrial growth."

Lithina Energy Solutions highlighted the expanding role of energy storage as a critical component of modern power systems. The company showcased applications including peak load management, load shifting, backup power, renewable energy balancing, and grid support. These solutions were positioned as essential for industries operating in regions with variable grid conditions and increasing renewable penetration.

In addition to industrial applications, Lithina Energy Solutions emphasised the importance of energy storage in enabling India's electric mobility transition. The company outlined how scalable and efficient battery technologies are fundamental to the development of clean transportation systems and associated charging infrastructure.

Commenting on the importance of energy storage in India's clean energy journey, Sanyam Chhangani, Founder of Lithina Energy Solutions, said,"Energy storage will play a central role in supporting renewable energy integration and electric mobility in India. As energy systems evolve, storage solutions will be essential for grid stability, efficient energy utilisation, and sustainable transportation. Our objective is to develop storage technologies that are reliable, scalable, and commercially viable."

The joint participation of Ultra Vibrant Solar Energy Pvt. Ltd and Lithina Energy Solutions reflected a unified strategy to offer comprehensive clean energy solutions under a single ecosystem. By combining solar generation capabilities with advanced energy storage expertise, the companies positioned themselves as long term partners for enterprises seeking end to end energy solutions.

Bharat Renewable Expo 3.0 recorded strong engagement throughout its duration, with high visitor turnout and meaningful technical discussions. The inauguration by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma reinforced Rajasthan's commitment to renewable energy development and highlighted the state's growing role as a hub for clean energy deployment.

The overall success of the event underscored the increasing maturity of India's renewable energy market, where focus is steadily shifting toward integrated systems, reliability, and long term value creation. In this context, the participation of Ultra Vibrant Solar Energy Pvt. Ltd and Lithina Energy Solutions demonstrated their commitment to supporting India's clean energy objectives through technically robust and future oriented solutions.

Through their presence at Bharat Renewable Expo 3.0, both companies strengthened their standing as trusted contributors to India's energy transition, supporting sustainable growth, energy security, and industrial resilience.

For more information, visit: https://www.vibrantsolar.in/

Source: https://mediatribe.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)