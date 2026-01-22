With the highly anticipated sequel Border 2 scheduled to hit theatres tomorrow, January 23, 2026, fans are rushing to revisit the original 1997 masterpiece. The sequel, arriving nearly three decades after its predecessor, features Sunny Deol returning to his legendary role alongside a new generation of actors, including Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. As the nation prepares for a weekend of patriotic fervour, the original film has seen a significant surge in streaming interest. Sunny Deol’s ‘Border 2’: All You Need To Know About War Film Sequel With Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty.

Where To Watch JP Dutta’s ‘Border’ Online?

For those looking to refresh their memories of the Battle of Longewala, JP Dutta’s original Border is currently available on Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar for subscribers. Additionally, the film can be found on YouTube via official entertainment channels for viewers seeking an ad-supported free option. These platforms have seen a spike in viewership this week as audiences prepare for the theatrical release of the sequel.

Watch ‘Border’ Song ‘Sandese Aate Hain’:

'Border 2' Cast

While the 1997 classic focused primarily on the Indian Army’s stand in the Thar Desert, Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, broadens its scope to include the Navy and Air Force.

Sunny Deol reprises his role as Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler (inspired by the late Kuldip Singh Chandpuri). Joining him is Varun Dhawan, portraying Param Vir Chakra recipient Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya. Diljit Dosanjh takes on the role of Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, while Ahan Shetty, son of the original star Suniel Shettymakes his franchise debut as a naval officer. ‘Border 2’: Sunny Deol Visits INS Vikrant Ahead of His War Film’s Release, Calls the Moment One of ‘Pride, Strength and Courage’ (See Pics).

Watch the Trailer of ‘Border 2’:

Legacy of 'Border'

The original Border remains one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the 1990s, renowned for its emotional depth and the iconic song "Sandese Aate Hai". By revisiting the 1971 Indo-Pak War, the sequel aims to capture that same cultural impact while utilising modern cinematic technology to depict the intensity of the battlefield.

