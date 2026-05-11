Business News | Unbound Presents a Bold New Take on the Modern Indian Man - Global in Mindset, Indian in Grit

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 11: Unbound, a high-performance men's personal care brand, is breaking the fourth wall in an industry long dominated by airbrushed models and rigid routines. The brand unveils "Real Moments. Unscripted. Unbound.", a digital-first campaign that blurs the lines between a brand film and a community-led documentary.

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At a time when a new generation is redefining aspiration beyond wealth, fame, and external validation, Unbound's latest campaign captures a cultural shift, one where inner strength, balance, and being fully present are valued as much as traditional measures of success.

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The film marks a departure from the constructed masculinity often portrayed in Indian advertising. Instead of casting actors to play a role, Unbound built the campaign around the lives of real practitioners. The edit is a high-energy blend curated from the existing journeys of athletes, creators, and travellers across India, featuring technical boxing and yoga sequences led by real-life coaches and trainers. From inverted crunches to headstands on mountain cliffs, from skydiving to pushing physical limits through sport, the film reflects the grit, discipline, and cinematic quality of content being created by practitioners themselves.

From coaches helping others build strength to yogis balancing stillness with discipline; from everyday athletes building sustainable fitness lifestyles to creators documenting life in motion, each story is lived, not performed. As Unbound ushers in a new era of self-care for men who move, the brand offers a fresh interpretation of what it means to be #AlreadyUnbound through the spaces where they feel most alive.

Speaking about the initiative, Kanika Mittal, Founder of Unbound, said, "Authenticity, for us, comes from what is already being lived. Every day, men are moving, training, pushing their limits, and finding their own sense of balance in the middle of it all. These moments are deeply personal, instinctive, and shaped by everyday discipline. We simply brought them together into a campaign that reflects how men truly feel unbound when immersed in the sports and fitness activities they love. What we're building is fluid, shaped not just by us, but by a growing community where every new experience adds to the evolving expression of what it means to be unbound."

Atul Arora, Founder of Unbound, added, "With 'Real Moments. Unscripted. Unbound.', the intent was to move away from creating a defined narrative and instead curate one from real life. While our products are rooted in skin, hair, and body care, our values are rooted in supporting a generation that increasingly values personal growth and the freedom to define success on its own terms. We invite people to experience the world of Unbound at unbound-lifestyle.com"

Extending this idea, the brand introduces #AlreadyUnbound, inviting individuals to share their own moments and become part of a growing collective movement. With this, Unbound positions itself as more than a personal care brand, it represents a way of living, where self-care becomes an expression of self-respect.

About Unbound

Unbound is a performance-led self-care brand for men, built around the philosophy of Zero-Step Self-Care. Designed for modern lifestyles, the brand creates high-efficacy, multi-functional products across skin, hair, and body care that simplify routines without compromising on performance. Built for men in motion, Unbound addresses real everyday stressors such as sweat, sun exposure, pollution, and hard water through solutions that are efficient, intuitive, and effective. The brand is currently preparing for its launch in India.

About The Founders

Unbound is founded by Kanika Mittal and Atul Arora, entrepreneurs with deep experience across brand building, consumer businesses, and digital commerce.

Kanika Mittal has held leadership roles across global consumer and digital platforms, including Country Head for Twitter India, Country Manager at Taboola, and Marketing Director at Reebok India. She currently serves as an Independent Board Director at Datamatics and is a bestselling author. Her expertise spans strategy, revenue growth, digital media, and ad tech, bringing a strong consumer- and brand-first lens to Unbound.

Atul Arora brings extensive experience in Omnichannel & Digital commerce across India and the Middle East. Over the years, he has held senior leadership roles at Reebok, Benetton, Namshi and Landmark Group, where he played a key role in scaling e-commerce businesses across sports, fitness and lifestyle categories. His strength lies in building and scaling consumer-focused businesses.

Together, the founders are building Unbound with the ambition of creating a new category in men's self-care, one rooted in performance, simplicity, and movement. Beyond products, Unbound is envisioned as a culture-first brand that celebrates real moments of men being unbound, from athletes and coaches to entrepreneurs and professionals who embody movement in their everyday lives. In a market defined by complexity and routines, Unbound is anchored in a simpler idea: self-care that moves with you.

About The Influencers

Aman Dhoni: Calisthenics coach with a strong focus on outdoor training and natural movement

Shivam Anand: ACE-certified fitness coach and nutrition specialist focused on longevity for busy professionals. Also, an avid biker and boxing enthusiast

Dr Amit: A yogi, corporate wellness coach, author, entrepreneur & environmental scientist practicing the pursuit of science and spirituality

Aayush: A sales director and senior corporate professional who enjoys pushing his limits through sports like sky diving

Taufeeq: Traveller who captures and documents his experiences

Deepak: Fitness coach focused on building strength & transformation

Shiva: Filmmaker focused on documenting travel experiences

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