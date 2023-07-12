PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 12: In an unprecedented move, Unidef (unidef.org), a global organization committed to decentralized empowerment, is launching an initiative to stand with the crypto community impacted by centralized companies' recent controversial financial activities. This initiative comes in the wake of recent bankruptcy filings and allegations of offshore fund transfers without client approval, coupled with account disabling, leaving numerous clients in a state of uncertainty regarding their asset recovery.

Unidef's mission is to accelerate the world's transition to a decentralized future that empowers all to take full control of their finances, identity, and data. Beyond this, Unidef champions an ethical crypto industry and acknowledges its social responsibility to offer support to those globally impacted by unethical crypto companies.

In the light of recent bankruptcy filings of cryptocurrency entities, Unidef has stepped forward to lead an initiative to protect the interests of affected clients. The initiative aims to help clients recover their assets and navigate the process of filing for damages due to account disablement or asset denial by the crypto companies. It specifically targets those creditors whose accounts have been disabled since 2017.

Azim Ghader, Global CEO of Unidef, shared his personal experience:"I had a notably challenging experience with one centralized crypto-exchange company as they disabled my account without clarification. As a result, the value of my assets, once exceeding 50 Million USD, plummeted to below 300K USD. It's astonishing that when regulatory bodies like the OFAC, FinCen or SEC target these types of centralized exchanges, many in the crypto community still support them."

Unidef is aware that many users have been denied refunds by one or more crypto-exchange companies and their officers, and this initiative aims to rectify this situation. By doing so, Unidef hopes to protect the welfare of the crypto community and reinforce the transformative potential of decentralized assets and crypto.

As part of the initiative, Unidef will provide guidance on the process of filing for damages and recovering assets. Unidef believes that decentralized assets and crypto will fundamentally redefine the financial system, the Internet, and monetary structure, ensuring everyone's ability to control their finances, data, and identity.

Azim Ghader stated, "We need to unite and support those impacted by these centralized entities' actions. It's not just about asset recovery or damages, but a strong stand for the decentralized future we advocate for."

Unidef's mission is to facilitate the world's shift to a decentralized future, empowering individuals to take complete control of their finances, identity, and data. As we have observed, centralized platforms can disable accounts, leading to significant losses due to the volatile nature of crypto assets.

We look forward to sharing further developments and improvements in this endeavor, as Unidef continues to stand up for the rights and interests of those affected by such actions. This initiative is a major step forward in ensuring a fair and ethical crypto industry, and we are proud to be part of this important effort.

Call to Action

For those affected or for anyone with evidence of damage caused by centralized platforms or its operators, please reach out to us at nova@unidef.org. We urge the public to contribute to the initiative's development, and we will provide updates as soon as possible.

We believe in the power of decentralization, particularly in light of entities disabling client accounts, potentially resulting in significant financial loss. Decentralized assets and cryptocurrency will fundamentally change the Internet, the financial system, and money itself.

Unidef is a global network of organizations working to accelerate the world's transition to a decentralized future. It invests in and supports communities and builders of next-generation technologies, incubates creative ideas in the Web3 space, and provides institutional support and organizational backing.

For more information and updates, visit www.unidef.org and follow @UnidefGlobal on Twitter, Telegram, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and YouTube.

Disclaimer:

This press release is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement, recommendation, or solicitation of any services or offerings. Unidef does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. The information provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your personal situation. You should consult with professional advisors for advice applicable to your specific circumstances. Any reference to past performance is not indicative of future results.

Unidef assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies, omissions, or any inconsistency herein. Any slights of people, places, or organizations are unintentional. All information provided is on an "as is" basis without warranty of any kind, either express or implied.

Participation in the initiative is at your own risk. Unidef will not be held liable for any direct, indirect, consequential, or incidental damage or loss arising out of the use of this information.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the challenges of procuring, operating and constructing necessary services and solutions; the impact of the current economic climate; legal, regulatory and legislative changes; and other factors beyond Unidef's control.

The data and non-Unidef names are for informational and identification purposes only. All non-English versions of resources are translations of the original in English and are for informational purposes only.

Unidef does not guarantee the recovery of any assets or the success of any legal actions it takes.

Contact:Global CommunicationsUnidef Globalmedia@unidef.org

