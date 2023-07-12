Mumbai, July 12: A brutal double murder rocked Bengaluru on Tuesday, July 11 after a man allegedly killed the MD and CEO of a private tech firm in the Amrutalli locality of the city. The murder which took place in broad daylight led to the killing of Phanindra Subramanya and Vinu Kumar, both who were the Managing Director and CEO of Aeronics Media Private respectively. A day after the murder, the police arrested J Felix aka Jocker Felix, the main accused and his two associates.

After the murder took place, police officials said that J Felix aka Jocker Felix, a former employee of the company allegedly hacked Subramanya and Kumar to death. The police launched a manhunt and arrested the accused today, July 12. The cops also mentioned that the accused identified as Jocker Felix is a TikTok star. While the accused has been identified, it is important to know who J Felix aka Jocker Felix is. TikTok Star J Felix Aka Jocker Felix Hacks Tech Firm's MD and CEO to Death in Broad Daylight in Bengaluru, Police Launch Hunt to Nab Killer.

Who Is TikTok Star J Felix Aka Jocker Felix?

After the murder, Bengaluru police said that Jocker Felix is a former employee of Aeronics Media Private. He left the company and went on to establish his own company.

Cop also said Jocker Felix hatched the plan to kill Subramanya, who was the major competitor for him in the business.

J Felix aka Jocker Felix who is said to be a known TikTok star goes by the username "joker_felix_rapper" on Instagram. He has over 16,000 followers on the photo-sharing app.

Jocker Felix also has a YouTube channel called JF Media. It is said that Jocker Felix identifies himself as a "Kannada Rapper". On Instagram, he has shared a few videos claiming to be rap songs.

Surprisingly, a few hours before killing Subramanya and Kumar, Felix posted an Instagram story which read, "This planet peoples always flatters and cheaters. So I hurt this planet peoples. I hurt only bad peoples. I never hurt any good people."

After the murder too, Felix posted a story where he shared a news clipping on the alleged killings of Subramanya and Kumar. Aeronics Media CEO and MD Murder Case: Main Accused Shabarish Aka Jocker Felix Among Three Arrested for Brutally Hacking to Death Vinu Kumar and Phanindra Subramanya in Bengaluru.

Talking about the murder, cops said that Felix, who was accompanied by two others allegedly barged inside the Aeronics office in the evening and attacked Subramanya and Kumar with a sword and knife. The accused hacked both of them to death before fleeing from the spot. Both the victims succumbed to their injuries on the spot. Later, their bodies were sent to Manipal Hospital for an autopsy.

