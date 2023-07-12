The fifth month in the Hindu calendar is called Shravan. It follows the month of Ashadha. For Hindus, Shravan month is the most significant and sacred time of the year. Every day of this month is significant and regarded as fortunate. One is said to be able to obtain Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu's particular favour during this month. For followers of Lord Shiva, the month of Shravan is very significant. Sawan Somwar 2023 Complete Schedule: Shravan Month Start and End Dates, Vrat Significance and Celebrations Dedicated to Lord Shiva.

There are two ways to recognise the lunar month in the Hindu calendar. The lunar month is observed on one (known as the Purnimanta calendar) from Purnima to Purnima and on the other (known as the Amanta calendar) from Amavasya to Amavasya. Hindu legend states that Goddess Sati offered her body as a sacrifice with yoga shakti at the home of her father, King Daksha, after the latter insulted Lord Shiva. She made a promise to marry Mahadev in each birth before leaving the body of Goddess Sati. Goddess Sati had a daughter named Parvati as her second child in the home of King Himachal and Queen Maina. In her youth, Parvati kept a severe fast in order to impress and marry him. Only then did this month start to hold special significance for Mahadev.

Kamika Ekadashi: Krishna paksha (dark fortnight) of Shravan month.

Krishna paksha (dark fortnight) of Shravan month. Hariyali Teej: August 11, 3rd day after Amavasya of Shravan month.

August 11, 3rd day after Amavasya of Shravan month. Naag Panchami: August 13, 5th day after amavasya of Shravan month.

August 13, 5th day after amavasya of Shravan month. Shravana Putrada Ekadashi: August 18, Friday before Shravan Poornima.

August 18, Friday before Shravan Poornima. Varalakshmi Vrat: August 20, 11th day after Amavasya of Shravan month.

August 20, 11th day after Amavasya of Shravan month. Shravani or Narali Poornima: August 21, Shravan Poornima (Full Moon).

August 21, Shravan Poornima (Full Moon). Raksha Bandhan: August 22, Shravan Poornima (Full Moon).

August 22, Shravan Poornima (Full Moon). Krishna Janmashtami: August 30, 8th Day after the full moon.

In the month of Sawan, worshippers are showered with blessings and divinity. This month enhances the surrounding nature and the souls of believers. Shravan, the holiest month in the Hindu calendar, is when Lord Shiva is said to bestow particular favour and bestow numerous blessings upon his worshippers. However, Shravan is not just a time to honour Lord Shiva. The deities Lord Vishnu, Lord Krishna, and Goddess Lakshmi are also honoured during the festival of Shravan.

