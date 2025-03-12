VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12: UniHealth Hospitals Limited (NSE - UNIHEALTH): UniHealth - UMC Hospitals Group, a renowned name in global healthcare, with an established presence in Africa and India, has announced the issuance of 7,00,000 Zero Coupon Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) at Rs151 each, aggregating Rs10.57 crore, on a preferential basis to its promoters, Dr. Akshay Parmar and Dr. Anurag Shah. The issuance is subject to shareholder approval.

Each CCD will be converted into one equity share of Rs10 at a premium of Rs141 in one or more tranches within 18 months from the allotment date. The promoters will subscribe to equal numbers of CCDs, with 25% of the issue price payable at the time of subscription and the remaining 75% payable upon conversion into equity shares.

Following this capital infusion, Dr. Anurag Shah's stake in the Company will increase from 32.47% to 33.23%, while Dr. Akshay Parmar's holding will rise from 27.14% to 28.14%. This investment underscores the promoters' confidence in the Company's growth trajectory and will support its expansion across the domestic and African markets, further strengthening the UniHealth brand.

Dr. Akshay Parmar, Founder & Managing Director of UniHealth Hospitals, emphasized the significance of this capital infusion, stating, "This investment represents a significant milestone in UniHealth's journey toward expanding our reach and elevating healthcare standards. By strengthening our financial position, we can accelerate our efforts to upgrade medical infrastructure, introduce advanced treatment modalities, and enhance the overall patient experience. Our commitment to unwavering innovation and excellence drives us to create a healthcare ecosystem that is both accessible and world-class. With this initiative, we reaffirm our dedication to delivering superior medical care while expanding our footprint in key regions."

Dr. Anurag Shah, Managing Director overseeing the Group's African operations, highlighted the impact of this initiative, stating, "This investment strengthens our ability to grow and innovate, enabling us to expand our capacity and introduce specialized medical services. With a strong focus on operational efficiency, technology-driven advancements, and patient-centric care, we aim to redefine healthcare delivery in the regions we serve. This investment will empower us to expand existing facilities, introduce specialized services, and drive sustainable improvements in medical accessibility."

