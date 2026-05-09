Business News | Union Minister Piyush Goyal Discusses Local Talent Investment and Manufacturing Expansion with LVMH

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, on Friday, held high-level discussions with luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, focusing on the investment in local talent and the expansion of domestic manufacturing to drive global exports. The talks underscored a strategic effort to integrate Indian skillsets and cultural heritage into the global luxury supply chain.

LVMH, founded in 1987, was created by the merging of Moët Hennessy and Louis Vuitton, a world leader in luxury goods.

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The minister detailed his interaction with Vincent Astoux, the International Relations Director of LVMH on X.

"Held a productive meeting with Mr. Vincent Astoux, International Relations Director of @LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE. Discussion focused on strengthening manufacturing in India to expand exports, investing in local talent, promoting Indian culture through future collaborations, and advancing balanced & mutually beneficial trade partnerships," the minister said.

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Earlier, the Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that discussions were also held with L'Oreal Group on strengthening sourcing, manufacturing and exports from India, while also exploring new opportunities for the country's beauty and personal care sector.

In a separate post on X, the minister said he "held a meeting with a delegation led by Vismay Sharma, President - South Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa Zone, at L'Oreal Groupe."

The minister said the discussions focused on "strengthening sourcing, manufacturing, and exports from India," highlighting the government's continued push to position India as a global manufacturing and export hub across sectors, including beauty and personal care.

He noted that the talks also touched upon the company's recent expansion in India through its technology operations.

"Given that L'Oreal launched the world's largest Beauty Tech Global Capacity Centre in Hyderabad recently, explored avenues to unlock greater opportunities for India's beauty & personal care sector," the minister said in the post. (ANI)

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