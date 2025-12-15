PNN

New Delhi [India], December 15: New Delhi witnessed a spiritually charged literary moment as the Universal Peace Centre (UPC) officially announced the launch of six powerful spiritual and philosophical books authored by Shri Shri Swamiji Sunyogi Umasankar Ji Maharaj Ji. The announcement was made through a press conference held on December 15, 2025, marking a significant milestone in India's contemporary spiritual literature landscape.

Also Read | 'Nazar Aur Sabr': Ranveer Singh Reflects on Fate After 'Dhurandhar' Success (See Post).

The book launch event, organised under the banner of the Universal Peace Centre, highlighted one brand-new publication along with five republished works that collectively capture Swamiji's deep spiritual realisations spanning three decades, from 1995 to 2025. These books reflect years of meditation, Himalayan sadhana, global travels, and lived spiritual experiences, offering readers guidance rooted in Indian wisdom yet relevant to modern life.

Padma Shri D. R. Kaarthikeyan Leads the Book Launch AnnouncementAdding credibility and national significance to the occasion, the press conference was presented by Padma Shri awardee D. R. Kaarthikeyan Ji. A former Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and former Director General of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Kaarthikeyan Ji currently serves as the President of the Foundation for Peace, Harmony and Good Governance.

Also Read | BMC Elections 2026: Maharashtra State Election Commission Announces Polls for 29 Civic Body Including Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation; Voting on January 15.

While addressing the media, he emphasised the relevance of Swamiji's writings in today's turbulent times. He noted that the books go beyond religious boundaries and speak directly to the inner struggles of individuals navigating confusion, ambition, attachment, and emotional unrest. His reflections on the new publication drew particular attention, describing it as deeply philosophical yet accessible to common readers.

Main Highlight: A New Spiritual Novel for the YouthThe centrepiece of the book launch is a newly released spiritual novel titled "Amrit (Nectar) is the Extract of Poison", originally written in Bengali as "Amrit Garaleri Nirjash". The novel narrates the life journey of a character named Anupam, who transforms intense suffering, loss, and hardship into a path of self-realisation and inner peace.

Unlike conventional spiritual texts, this book adopts a storytelling format that resonates strongly with the youth. It addresses themes of romance, confusion, ambition, and emotional attachment, making it especially relevant for young readers searching for meaning beyond material success. The story encourages readers to confront life's challenges with clarity, patience, and inner strength rather than escapism.

A Mirror to Modern Society and Individual StrugglesAccording to the organisers, the new book is not merely a narrative but a reflective mirror. Readers are invited to see their own life journeys in Anupam's experiences. The story urges individuals to question surface-level attractions, illusions of success, and emotional dependencies that often dominate modern living.

Dr. Vikas Saxena from the Ministry of Defence also praised the work, stating that the book can act as a guiding torch for people from all walks of life who are genuinely seeking the true meaning of existence. Such endorsements underline the book's appeal beyond spiritual circles, extending into intellectual and professional communities.

Five Other Influential Books Reintroduced to ReadersAlongside the new release, the Universal Peace Centre also reintroduced five influential works by Swamiji, making them accessible to both Indian and international audiences. These include his detailed autobiography, which chronicles his extraordinary barefoot journey of over 60,000 kilometres across India, his encounters during Himalayan meditation, and his commitment to spreading universal peace.

Another notable title focuses on Sunyoga, a practical spiritual discipline that integrates ancient Vedic knowledge with experiential meditation. This book provides structured guidance for individuals interested in improving physical health, mental clarity, and spiritual awareness through disciplined practice.

Books centred on family life and spirituality also form an important part of the collection. These works highlight how spiritual growth does not require renunciation of household responsibilities and instead can flourish within family life, reinforcing harmony, discipline, and shared purpose.

Universal Peace Centre's Vision Behind the Book LaunchThe book launch aligns closely with the broader mission of the Universal Peace Centre, a non-profit organisation based in West Bengal that promotes unity beyond caste, creed, religion, or nationality. Founded in 1998 by Swamiji Sunyogi Umasankar Ji along with his mother, the organisation aims to build a global brotherhood rooted in peace and shared human values.

The Centre's leadership believes that literature plays a critical role in spiritual awakening. By publishing and promoting these books, UPC aims to make timeless wisdom accessible in a format that resonates with today's generation, especially those feeling disconnected or overwhelmed by modern pressures.

Swamiji Sunyogi Umasankar Ji's Spiritual Journey Reflected in His WritingsSwamiji Sunyogi Umasankar Ji discovered Sun Meditation in 1995 and later undertook an intense six-year barefoot journey across India to spread the message of unity, peace, and brotherhood. His deep Himalayan sadhana and transformative spiritual experiences form the foundation of the teachings reflected in his books.

His philosophy emphasises self-realisation through discipline, awareness, and responsibility towards family and society. The books launched during this event are a direct extension of these lived experiences, offering readers practical insights rather than abstract theories.

Growing Interest in Spiritual Literature Among Indian YouthAs per report, The launch of these books comes at a time when interest in spiritual and philosophical literature is witnessing renewed growth among Indian youth. With increasing mental health challenges, stress, and existential confusion, many young readers are turning towards books that offer depth, direction, and emotional stability.

The organisers expressed confidence that the new spiritual novel, in particular, will find strong resonance with students, young professionals, and readers seeking purpose beyond routine success.

A Meaningful Addition to India's Spiritual Publishing LandscapeThe Universal Peace Centre's book launch is more than a literary event; it is positioned as a cultural and spiritual initiative aimed at nurturing inner transformation. By blending storytelling with philosophical insight, the books promise to occupy a unique space in India's evolving spiritual discourse.

As the books reach a wider audience in the coming months, they are expected to contribute meaningfully to conversations around self-realisation, conscious living, and universal peace - values that remain deeply rooted in India's civilisational ethos.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)