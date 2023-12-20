SRV Media

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], December 20: Universal Skating Academy, a leading institution dedicated to fostering excellence in roller-skating, proudly announces the stellar achievements of Aashay Gaitonde, a remarkable young athlete, in the recently concluded Endurance International Challenge 2023 held at Khopoli, Maharashtra. Representing Team India in the challenging Under-14 Year category, Aashay Gaitonde, a distinguished roller skater trained at Universal Skating Academy, secured international acclaim by clinching a silver medal in the 5-minute Elimination Race and a bronze medal in the 2-minute race. His outstanding performance showcased not only his skill but also the dedication and rigorous training instilled by the academy.

Coach Sanket Kashikar comments, "Aashay's achievement is a monumental milestone, requiring grit, determination, and discipline. His commitment to regular training, adherence to a balanced diet, and consistent workouts are commendable. With his current form, I am hopeful to see him representing the Indian Team in the near future."

Aashay's journey in roller-skating commenced in 2017 at FIS International School, Thane, evolving from extracurricular activities into a professional pursuit when he joined Universal Skating Academy at Korum Mall in 2018. Under the guidance of esteemed coaches, including Coach Sanket Kashikar, Aashay honed his skills, emerging as one of the standout skaters in his class. His journey included notable victories at the Maharashtra State Endurance Championships and the National Endurance Championships, leading to his qualification for the international stage. The pinnacle of his accomplishments occurred on November 18, 2023, at the World Endurance Federation-organized event, where he competed against top-tier skaters from UAE, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Kenya.

Reflecting on the experience, Aashay shares, "Competing with players from other nations was a memorable occasion. I will never forget the victory lap, holding the India tricolor when I won the silver medal."

Continuing to train rigorously at Universal Academy, Thane, and Korum Mall Center, Aashay's dedication extends to nutrition and supplementary drills, ensuring he remains at the forefront of his sport. Universal Skating Academy takes pride in Aashay Gaitonde's accomplishments and remains committed to nurturing young talents in the world of roller skating. The academy looks forward to witnessing Aashay's continued success and contributions to Indian sports on the international stage.

