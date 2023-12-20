Chandigarh, December 20: A gangster was shot dead on Wednesday by the Punjab Police in Amritsar as he tried to flee after opening fire at the police after taking an advantage of dense fog. An encounter between Amritpal Singh Amri and the police occurred in the Jandiala Guru area. Amri, wanted in four murder cases, was arrested on Sunday. Punjab Shocker: Girl Tied, Dragged by Father on Bike for Eloping With Her Boyfriend in Amritsar, Dies; Case Registered (Watch Video).

Amritsar Gangster Killed in Police Encounter

VIDEO | Gangster Amritpal Singh (22) killed in an exchange of fire with #Punjab Police while trying to flee in Amritsar's Jandiala Guru area. Two police officials also injured. "During interrogation, he disclosed that he had hidden 2 Kgs of heroin. We brought him here to recover… pic.twitter.com/ORcaBNO3Ru — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 20, 2023

The police brought him on the spot as he confessed to hide a heroin consignment there. Besides the heroin, the police also found an imported pistol from the spot. Punjab Shocker: Principal Brutally Thrashes Student in Ludhiana, Shocking Video Surfaces.

The accused took the pistol and fired at the police leaving a cop injured, while another police official escaped as a bullet pierced through his turban. The accused was planning to flee, taking advantage of the dense fog, a police official told the media.

