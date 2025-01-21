BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 21: Building on its heritage of celebrating differences and creating a more open world, Absolut's latest campaign, #UNLABEL #BORN COLOURLESS, builds upon the brand's long-standing commitment towards breaking biases, a journey that began with the 'Born Colourless' campaign in 2018. #UNLABEL #BORN COLOURLESS encourages individuals to look beyond labels and stereotypes, and instead, focus on getting to know people for who they truly are. By asking individuals to move beyond judgments and casting labels, Absolut aims to foster a more open-minded and accepting world, where everyone can thrive without the constraints of preconceived notions. The campaign features four powerful films that aspire to spark a movement, encouraging people to look beyond labels. People often make assumptions about someone based on their name, age, sex, origin, or profession - but what if these labels don't tell the whole story? Through personal stories from influential voices, the campaign reveals the limitations and misconceptions of labelling and stereotyping. Ankush Bahuguna shares his experience of being judged for his passion for makeup, highlighting the assumption that it's only for women. Sunny Leone challenges the 'item girl' label, showcasing her multifaceted life as a successful businesswoman and mother. Navtej Singh Johar challenges the traditional views of masculinity and Deepa Malik inspires with her story, demonstrating that physical limitations don't define one's potential. These stories serve as a reminder that we were all #BornColourless, without labels or biases. Commenting on the #UNLABEL #BORN COLOURLESS campaign, Pulkith Modi, General Manager - Marketing, International Brands at Pernod Ricard India, said, "We live in a world where people are often defined by labels based on race, gender, and societal expectations. At Absolut, we believe in a world where everyone is free to express their true selves, unburdened by these constraints. The #UNLABEL #BORN COLOURLESS campaign calls for a shift towards inclusivity, it is a call to action, encouraging people to look beyond assumptions and stereotypes, and to celebrate individuality and authenticity. We are thrilled to partner with such inspiring voices to bring this message to life." Link to the campaign- https://www.instagram.com/p/DE1s9VBx-8H/

