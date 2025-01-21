India U19 Women’s National Cricket Team vs Malaysia U19 Women’s National Cricket Team Live Score: India Women U-19 squad will continue their title defence as they are set to take on Malaysia Women U-19 squad in their second match of the ICC Women's U19 World Cup 2025. India U-19 women started off their title defence strong as they handed West Indies U-19 women a nine-wicket defeat in their first match. India's bowling lineup was sensational as they bowled out West Indies women U-19 to just 44 runs in 13.2 overs. India Women vs Malaysia Women, ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: Get Telecast Details of IND-W vs MAL-W Cricket Match With Timing in IST.

Malaysia Women U-19 started their ICC Women's U19 World Cup 2025 on a negative note as they were handed a 139-run defeat by Sri Lanka Women U-19 in their first match. Malaysia women were bowled out for just 23 runs in which the wicketkeeper batter Nur Aliya Hairun was the highest scorer with seven runs. Malaysia women bowlers also had a hard time on the field but Suabika Manivannan managed to bag a four-wicket haul.

The India U-19 Women vs Malaysia U-19 Women is not going to be a tough contest for the defending champions looking at their form. But in the T20 format, nothing can be said before the match gets underway. India will be looking to secure a spot in the next round with a win and Malaysia women will be desperate for a win because a loss can end their ICC Women's U19 World Cup 2025 journey right here. ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025: India Women Begin Title Defense With 9-Wicket Win Over West Indies.

Squads

India Women U-19: Niki Prasad (c), Sanika Chalke, G Trisha, Kamalini G (wk), Bhavika Ahire, Ishwari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha VJ, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodiya, Kesari Drithi, Aayushi Shukla, Anandita Kishor, MD Shabnam, Vaishnavi S.

Malaysia Women U-19: Nur Aliya Hairun (wk), Irdina Beh Nabil, Nazatul Hidayah Razali, Nur Izzatul Syafiqa, Suabika Manivannan, Nur Dania Syuhada (c), Nuriman Hidayah, Nur Ain Binti Roslan, Nur Isma Dania, Siti Nazwah, Marsya Qistina Abdullah, Fatin Faqihah Adani, Neserle Yean Alik, Nuni Farini Safry, Nur Alya Normizan