Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): In its efforts to promote electric vehicles, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday launched a portal -- upevsubsidy.in -- through which eligible citizens can avail subsidies online.

Customers who bought electric vehicles after October 14 in the state will be eligible for claiming such subsidies.

Once the application is submitted, the subsidy amount will be transferred to the customer's bank account after successful completion of a verification process.

“Subsidy on EVs will be payable to individual beneficiaries (buyers) on purchase of any single vehicle across vehicle segments. However, purchase subsidy will also be payable to aggregators or fleet operators (buyers), so that a unit can avail subsidy for a maximum of 10 vehicles across vehicle segments,” a Yogi Adityanath-led state government release said Wednesday.

“For buyers purchasing EVs without batteries, the subsidy amount will be 50 percent of the total subsidy. As of now, there is no set time limit for providing the subsidy., upevsubsidy.in. Customers who bought electric vehicles after October 14 will be eligible for claiming EV subsidy by applying for it through the portal. Once the application is submitted, the subsidy amount will be transferred to the customer's bank account after successful completion of a four-level verification process.”

For two-wheeler electric vehicles, the subsidy will be Rs 5,000 per vehicle for the first two lakh purchases, not exceeding 15 percent of the ex-factory cost.

For four-wheeler electric vehicles, the subsidy will be Rs 1 lakh per vehicle for 25,000 earlier purchases, not exceeding 15 percent of the ex-factory cost

The initial 400 non-government e-buses will receive a subsidy of Rs 20 lakh per vehicle, up to 15 percent of the ex-factory cost.

For the first 1000 e-goods carriers, a subsidy of one lakh rupees per vehicle will be available, allowing up to 10 percent of the factory cost. (ANI)

