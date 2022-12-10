New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday met a delegation of Australian investors to discuss the possibilities of investment in various sectors in Uttar Pradesh. The delegation also expressed enthusiasm for participation in the Global Investors Summit 2023.

While welcoming the delegation, the Chief Minister expressed his pleasure that while a delegation from the state is in Germany discussing investment opportunities with industry leaders and investors, a group of industrial investors led by Australia's Deputy High Commissioner to India Sarah Storey is in the state capital, Lucknow, for a first-hand look at the industrial environment.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is organising a Global Investors Summit in Lucknow from February 10 to 12, 2023. "With the aim of increasing the per capita income in the state, it is our endeavour that the country and the world can benefit from the immense business opportunities available in the state," he said.

"This Investors Summit will prove to be useful in providing an integrated platform to the global industrial world to cooperate in economic development. The cooperation of Australian entrepreneurs/investors will be useful in taking this summit to new heights," he added

According to an official release, the Chief Minister said that Uttar Pradesh is the fourth largest state in India in terms of size.

"Our state is home to 25 crore citizens, making it India's largest labour and consumer market." The Government of Uttar Pradesh is developing infrastructure at a rapid pace to ensure seamless connectivity through air, water, road and railroad networks, which will enhance the accessibility of logistics to enable industries to access global and domestic markets, he said.

Giving information about the excellent connectivity available in the state, the Chief Minister said that with seven functional and six under-construction expressways, Uttar Pradesh has the availability of world-class road connectivity as an 'expressway state'.

"These expressways provide seamless connectivity to manufacturing centres across the state. Uttar Pradesh is going to become the only state in the country to have five international airports. The country's first inland waterway is being developed here. The largest rail network is in Uttar Pradesh."

The Chief Minister said that after agriculture, the micro, small, medium enterprises (MSME) sector offers maximum employment here.

With the inspiration of the Prime Minister, he said the government has mapped the traditional enterprises of the state and made programmes accordingly.

"So today more than 90 lakh MSME units are working, which have become the medium of employment for crores of youth. One district, One product is our innovative scheme. Each district has its own unique product and we are branding and marketing it. This scheme is proving to be of great help to us in increasing our exports."

Given the size of Uttar Pradesh, the CM said there were numerous obstacles in the way. "These challenges encourage us to set big goals for ourselves and work hard. It is a matter of pride for us that our model of Covid-19 management has been appreciated by many global organizations including the World Health Organisation. Despite all the challenges, today Uttar Pradesh is moving ahead with its big goals as a power and revenue surplus state," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the government is working on several industrial projects in the state.

The Chief Minister said that Uttar Pradesh is an important centre of India's education and health.

There are 79 universities with world-class institutions like IITs and IIMs. There are six agricultural universities. Apart from two AIIMS, we are setting up medical colleges in every district. "Better health facilities are available even in remote rural areas. There is also a suitable opportunity for investors in the education and health sectors," the Chief Minister said.

He said that the government is working on several industrial projects in the state. One of the two Defence Industrial Corridors being established with the aim of making India self-sufficient in the field of defence production is being developed in Uttar Pradesh. Under this, six nodes, Agra, Aligarh, Kanpur, Lucknow, Jhansi and Chitrakoot are identified in Uttar Pradesh. Apart from this, there is immense investment potential in the service and hospitality sector as well.

The Chief Minister invited everyone to invest in the state, giving a proper solution to the various queries of the Australian team. He also said that the state government has been protecting the business interests of its investors. "Our policies will be encouraging to the global world," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)