Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 18: Bajaj Markets, a leading financial marketplace, is simplifying the way technology enthusiasts shop for smartphones, laptops, and gadgets. With the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card, upgrading to the latest tech is now easier and more affordable than ever before.

This exclusive offering allows users to make purchases across a wide range of partner stores and e-commerce platforms, offering a seamless EMI payment option on smartphones, laptops, gadgets, and more. The Insta EMI Card provides the flexibility to convert purchases into easy, manageable EMIs, so one can enjoy the latest gadgets without any upfront payment.

Available at over 1.5 lakh partner stores across more than 4,000+ cities, the Insta EMI Card gives users access to a wide selection of products from top brands, from cutting-edge smartphones to powerful laptops and must-have gadgets. With a pre-qualified card loan offer amount of up to ₹3 Lakhs and flexible repayment tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months, the card makes high-value purchases accessible without straining finances.

The application process is quick, digital, and requires minimal documentation, ensuring a smooth experience. Bajaj Markets provides easy access to the Insta EMI Card via its website and app, allowing users to shop effortlessly and spread payments over time.

In addition to the Insta EMI Card, Bajaj Markets offers a wide range of financial services, including loans, credit cards, insurance, and investment options. These services are readily available on the Bajaj Markets website and app, offering a smooth experience to explore, compare, and apply for products that suit individual needs and lifestyles.

About Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories such as Loans, Cards, Investments, Insurance, Pocket Insurance, Stock Market, electronics via ONDC and Value-Added Services (VAS). Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

