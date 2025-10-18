New Delhi, October 18: Meta is stepping up its efforts to tackle spam on WhatsApp. The platform is said to introduce new limits on how many messages individual users and businesses can send to unknown people without getting a response. Under this system, every message sent to an unresponsive contact will count toward a monthly quota. It aims to reduce unwanted messages and improve the experience for its users.

Spam has been a challenge on WhatsApp because of the app’s global user base and popularity. Over the past few years, the Meta-owned messaging platform has introduced several measures to tackle unwanted messages and improve user experience. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Working on ‘Username Reservation’ To Help Users Reserve Their Preferred Username in Advance.

These include features that allow users to block contacts directly from the Lock Screen, unsubscribe from promotional messages, and more. Additionally, WhatsApp has set restrictions on bulk messaging for new accounts to prevent spam and misuse. Earlier this year, WhatsApp began testing limits on how many broadcast messages both users and businesses can send to recipients.

As per a report of TechCrunch, WhatsApp has not revealed the exact messaging limits, as it is experimenting with different caps during the testing phase. Meta reportedly said the trial will roll out in several countries over the next few weeks. The company also noted that regular users are unlikely to reach these limits, so their messaging experience should remain unaffected. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Developing ‘Channel Quiz’ To Boost Engagement of Channel Followers With Interactive Quizzes.

However, if the recipient responds, those messages will no longer count against the limit. WhatsApp will also notify accounts that are approaching their monthly quota. The restrictions are primarily focused on curbing spam and preventing individuals or businesses from sending mass unwanted messages to spam users. Additionally, WhatsApp is also reportedly developing a feature that will let users to reserve their preferred usernames on the platform.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TechCrucnh), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2025 12:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).