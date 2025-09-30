BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 30: TECNO Mobile is turning up the festive excitement with jaw-dropping deals worth INR 100 crore on its latest smartphones, where one lucky winner will also get a chance to win the Mahindra BE 6. With innovative features, stylish designs, and unbeatable festive offers, TECNO is all set to make this festive season brighter, smarter, and more rewarding for every consumer. As part of its TECNO Tyohar campaign, running from 22nd September to 31st October 2025, every purchase of a TECNO smartphone gives consumers a chance to enter a lucky draw and win exciting prizes. These include the 2025 Mahindra BE 6, gold vouchers worth 1 G and 0.5 G, as well as extended warranties of 3, 6, and 12 months and one time screen replacement protection of 3 and 6 months.

TECNO POVA Slim 5G

The TECNO POVA Slim 5G is one of the slimmest 5G smartphones available, measuring just 5.95 mm in thickness. Its 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and an immersive viewing experience. Despite its ultra-slim profile, it houses a 5,160 mAh battery with 45 W fast charging, providing reliable all-day power. Built to last, it features Gorilla Glass 7i and MIL-STD-810H durability, along with the striking Dynamic Mood Light rear panel, making it a perfect combination of style and performance.

Price - INR 19,999

TECNO POVA Curve 5G

The TECNO POVA Curve 5G offers a sleek 7.45 mm thin design without compromising on performance. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor, it delivers smooth multitasking and gaming. The curved 144 Hz AMOLED display provides vibrant visuals, while the 5,500 mAh battery with fast charging ensures you stay connected all day. Its slim yet powerful build makes it an ideal choice for anyone seeking a balance of design and functionality.

Price - INR 15,999 (6+128GB), INR 16,999 (8+128GB)

TECNO Spark Go 5G

The TECNO Spark Go 5G combines performance, style, and endurance in one affordable package. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, it handles multitasking, streaming, and casual gaming with ease. The 50MP rear camera captures sharp, vibrant photos, while the 6,000 mAh battery keeps you connected all day without frequent charging. Its sleek design, vibrant display, and 5G connectivity make it an ideal choice for festive gifting and anyone looking for a reliable, feature-packed smartphone.

Price - INR 9,999

Hurry up, and you could be the lucky winner to win exciting prizes, including the Mahindra BE 6, as part of TECNO's Tyohar campaign running until 31st October 2025. Upgrade your tech or gift a loved one this festive season with these feature-packed smartphones and enjoy style, performance, and unbeatable festive offers.

