UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Bayern Munich have been blowing away teams with their swashbuckling style of play so this campaign. The German giants face Pafos in an away tie this evening, looking to continue their winning run. They got off to a brilliant start in the UEFA Champions League when they beat Chelsea at home and they will now look to follow it up with another win in the group phase. Their opponents Pafos play in the Cyprus first division and are currently top of their domestic league. Playing against a team like Bayern Munich will be a massive moment for both their players and fans alike. Pafos versus Bayern Munich will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:30 AM IST. UCL 2025–26: Mikel Arteta Urges Arsenal To Rewrite UEFA Champions League History Ahead of Athletic Club Clash.

Bruno Felipe received his marching orders in the last game for Pafos and he is now suspended for this tie. Landry Dimata, Vlad Dragomir, and Anderson Silva will be the from three for the hosts. Ivan Sunjic, David Goldar, and Pepe in midfield have their task cut out as they will have to defend with conviction against an in form team.

Alphonso Davies, Jamal Musiala, and Raphael Gurreiro continue to miss out for Bayern Munich. Harry Kane has 100 goals for Bayern Munich already, a staggering feat cementing his place as one of the modern day greats. Serge Gnabry will be deployed as the playmaker with Luis Diaz and Michael Olise using their pace to create chances out wide.

Pafos vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match Pafos vs Bayern Munich Date Wednesday, October 1 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Alphamega Stadium Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Liv (Live Streaming), No Telecast

When is Pafos vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Pafos will take on Bayern Munich in their opening match of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Wednesday, October 1. The Pafos vs Bayern Munich UCL 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Alphamega Stadium and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Pafos vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Despite that fans in India will not be able to watch Pafos vs Bayern Munich, live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels due to other commitments. For Pafos vs Bayern Munich, online viewing option, read below. Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Villarreal, UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Early Own Goal by Luiz Junior Hands Hosts Winning Start in League Phase (Watch Match Video Highlights).

How to Get Live Streaming of Pafos vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Pafos vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Pafos do not have the quality to match up to Bayern Munich and the game could be wrapped up before half time in this tie.

