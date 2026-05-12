Business News | US Inflation Slows in April as Energy Prices Ease

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): US consumer prices rose more slowly in April than in the previous month. The Consumer Price Index (CPI-U) climbed 0.6 per cent from March's 0.9 per cent jump, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Monday (local time).

Yearly inflation ticked up to 3.8 per cent for the 12 months ending April, from 3.3 per cent before.

Also Read | Did 'The Hindu' Publish a 'Don't Buy Gold' Appeal From Indira Gandhi in 1967? Here's the Fact Check of the Viral Photo.

Energy prices drove much of April's rise but cooled sharply. They jumped 3.8 per cent after a 10.9 per cent surge in March. Gasoline rose 5.4 per cent. Electricity went up 2.1 per cent and fuel oil 5.8 per cent. Natural gas dipped 0.1 per cent. Yearly, energy is up 17.9 per cent, with gasoline at 28.4 per cent.

Shelter costs rose 0.6 per cent. Owners' equivalent rent and rent each increased 0.5 per cent. Lodging away from home surged 2.4 per cent. Over the year, shelter is up 3.3 per cent.

Also Read | Dnyanada Ramtirthkar Wedding and Reception Photos and Videos: 'Shaadi Mubarak' Actress Weds Cinematographer Harshad Gaikwad (Watch).

Food prices gained 0.5 per cent after being flat in March. Food at home rose 0.7 per cent. Meats, poultry, fish and eggs climbed 1.3 per cent, led by beef's 2.7 per cent rise. Fruits and vegetables were up 1.8 per cent. Yearly food inflation stands at 3.2 per cent.

Core inflation, excluding food and energy, rose 0.4 per cent. Household items gained 0.7 per cent, airline fares jumped 2.8 per cent and personal care rose 0.7 per cent. Yearly core CPI is up 2.8 per cent.

Some prices fell. New vehicles and communication dropped 0.2 per cent each. Medical care eased 0.1 per cent.

Overall, inflation is still running higher than a year ago, but the pace of monthly price increases has cooled. The biggest pressure points remain energy and housing, which affect almost every household budget. Food costs are mixed, with some items like meat and produce rising while others hold steady or decline. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)