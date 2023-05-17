Port Vila [Vanuatu], May 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): Vantage, a global multi-asset brokerage firm, has launched its first-ever digital branding campaign to highlight its diverse portfolio catered to meet the demands of new-age traders.

Titled #tradesmarter, the campaign aims to build awareness amongst its existing target audience on the ease of trading using Vantage's specialised application which provides a one-stop solution for all trading needs. Through the campaign, the company is also looking at expanding its customer base by tapping into the market of millennials and Gen Z, who are always in search of reliable and innovative trading service providers. The campaign will be made live on the social media platforms of Vantage on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

In the words of Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy and Trading Officer at Vantage, commenting on this campaign: "Keeping in view the current economic outlook, it has become imperative for people to explore additional roadways for trading. More often than not, people feel that trading is a complicated task and thus refrain from entering the market. Vantage aims to cut out the cliche through free educational materials and by providing award-winning customer service at each and every step of order placement, making trading more streamlined for traders of all experience levels. At Vantage, we hope to help you 'tradesmarter'."

Vantage aims to help its users gain an edge through its innovative mobile application. The Vantage app allows traders to trade on multiple financial assets such as stocks, bonds, ETFs, and commodities on the global markets through derivatives. The Vantage app also offers practical features such as analytics tools, live pricing, and free educational materials to help traders of all levels navigate the complex world of trading.

With more than a decade of experience in the trading industry, Vantage is committed to offering a trusted trading ecosystem which provides its users with a wide array of trading instruments along with exclusive educational materials specially catered to meet the demands of new-age traders.

Vantage (or Vantage Markets) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading CFD on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With more than 13 years of market experience, Vantage entities now have over 1,000 employees across more than 30 global offices.

Vantage is more than a broker. It provides a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user- friendly trading platform that enables clients to take advantage of trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage

