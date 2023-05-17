New Delhi, May 17: ChatGPT is the most popular AI chatbot online. However, its knowledge base is limited until September 2021. This puts it at a disadvantage in comparison to Google Bard and Microsoft Bing. Both can use real-time information. Now, ChatGPT is also getting real-time web browsing capabilities.

OpenAI has announced that ChatGPT will soon allow users to search for information in real time. It will be able to browse the internet to answer questions about recent topics and events. However, this feature will only be available for ChatGPT Plus users. You will have to pay $20 per month for this. iPhones To Speak in Your Voice With Short Training, Know All About Apple's Breakthrough Feature For Specially-Abled.

Until now, ChatGPTis has not been able to answer questions related to current affairs. Any such questions get a standard reply -

“I apologize for any inconvenience, but as an AI language model, my responses are generated based on data available up until September 2021. I don't have access to real-time information or the ability to provide the latest news updates. Therefore, I recommend checking reliable news sources or conducting an online search to get the most up-to-date information on current affairs.”

Interestingly, while many people are alarmed about the future with AI, tech companies are going all in. ChatGPT-Maker OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman Makes Shocking Admission Before US Lawmakers, Says 'If AI Goes Wrong, It Can Go Quite Wrong'.

Both Bing and Bard have also received a new set of features recently. Also, the latest version of GPT-4 uses more than 70 third-party browser plugins.

