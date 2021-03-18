Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): Varroc Engineering Ltd has entered into a cooperation agreement with Delta-Q Technologies Corp for manufacturing chargers in India to support the expansion of electric two- and three-wheeler vehicle market.

Delta-Q is a leader in design and supply of high-reliability on-board chargers for original equipment manufacturers in industrial and consumer markets across the United States, Europe and Asia.

"Post the implementation of BS-VI, transition to an electric vehicle is the most significant opportunity in automotive electronics industry," said Arjun Jain, Whole-time Director and President of the electrical business unit at Varroc.

"With this partnership with Delta-Q, we aim to enhance our electric vehicle component portfolio. Our combined capabilities will create business synergies and strengthen our foothold to achieve our aspiration of becoming the leading electric vehicle component supplier in the country."

Sarah MacKinnon, Co-CEO and CFO at Delta-Q, said the contract manufacturing agreement with Varroc is first for Delta-Q in India as Varroc has the capability and resources to support Delta-Q's manufacturing processes.

Varroc Engineering Ltd is a global tier-one automotive component group incorporated in 1988.

The group designs, manufacture and supplies exterior lighting systems, plastic and polymer components, electrical-electronics components, and precision metallic components to passenger cars, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers and off-highway vehicle OEMs directly worldwide. (ANI)

