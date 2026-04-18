VMPL

New Jersey [US], April 18: In a remarkable celebration of Indian culture and spirituality, Indian-American cultural visionary Varsha Naik staged Shivleela, a grand Broadway-style dance drama depicting the divine life journey of Lord Shiva. The large-scale production drew thousands of attendees across New Jersey, offering a visually stunning and spiritually uplifting experience rooted in Sanatan Dharma.

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The performances were held at JP Stevens High School in Edison and the Vaikunth Hindu Jain Temple in Atlantic City, where audiences witnessed a seamless blend of traditional storytelling and modern theatrical presentation. With its vibrant choreography, elaborate costumes, and advanced stage technology, Shivleela brought India's rich cultural heritage to life on an international platform.

The role of Mahadev was portrayed by internationally acclaimed dancer and choreographer Sandip Soparrkar, whose powerful performance became the highlight of the production. His commanding stage presence and expressive storytelling captivated audiences for over two hours, with many viewers describing the experience as deeply divine and emotionally moving.

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Shivleela marks another milestone in Varsha Naik's ongoing mission to promote Indian culture in the United States. Having previously organized 43 consecutive presentations of Ramleela, along with 15 productions of Krishnaleela and multiple Ganeshleela performances, Naik has consistently worked to connect younger generations with their cultural roots through large-scale artistic productions.

The event was attended by Sam Joshi, Mayor of Edison, who praised Naik's dedication to community building and cultural preservation. Several prominent community members, including Raj Pandya, Vaidehi Dongre Pandya, Surinder Kumar, and Anu Kumari, also extended their support, contributing to the event's grand success.

In a significant moment of recognition, Varsha Naik and her mentor Dr. Sandip Soparrkar were honored with a Proclamation from the United States House of Representatives, signed by Congressman Jefferson Van Drew, acknowledging their efforts in promoting Indian culture in America.

The production's visual appeal was further enhanced by innovative lighting and stage design by Shrikant Gavas, who skillfully integrated modern technology to elevate the storytelling experience.

With its powerful narrative, devotional energy, and grand execution, Shivleela not only entertained but also educated audiences, reinforcing the timeless values of Indian culture. The production stands as a testament to the growing global resonance of Sanatan Dharma and Varsha Naik's vision to keep its legacy alive for future generations.

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