The UGC NET June 2026 application form is expected to be released soon by the National Testing Agency on its official website. Based on previous trends, the registration process is likely to begin in mid-April, similar to last year when applications opened on April 16. Candidates planning to appear for the exam should keep a close watch on updates to avoid missing important deadlines.

The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test is conducted twice a year, in June and December, to determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor positions, and admission to PhD programmes in universities and colleges across India. In the December 2025 cycle, the exam was conducted for 85 subjects, covering a wide range of academic disciplines. RPSC RAS Final Result 2026 Out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Here’s How To Download.

To be eligible for UGC NET 2026, candidates must meet specific academic criteria. Applicants should have secured at least 55 percent marks in their master’s degree or equivalent examination. For candidates belonging to OBC-NCL, SC, ST, PwD, PwBD, and third gender categories, the minimum requirement is 50 percent marks. Students who are currently pursuing their master’s degree or are awaiting final results are also eligible to apply.

Additionally, candidates who have completed a four-year bachelor’s degree with at least 75 percent aggregate marks can apply. Those in the final year or semester of such programmes are also eligible. However, candidates appearing with pending results will be granted provisional admission and must complete their qualifying degree within two years from the declaration of results, failing which their eligibility may be cancelled. UP Board Result 2026 Date: Class 10, 12 Results Likely Between April 25-28, Know Steps To Check Scorecards.

A key advisory for applicants is to choose the subject of their postgraduation while filling out the application form, as this is a crucial requirement for appearing in the exam. With competition expected to remain high, early preparation and timely registration will be essential.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for announcements regarding application dates, exam schedule, and other important instructions related to UGC NET June 2026.

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