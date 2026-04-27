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Agency News Agency News Business News | Varsha Usgaonkar Starrer 'Kaun Sahi' Trailer Unveiled Amid Strong Reactions and Powerful Dialogues Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27: The trailer of Kaun Sahi was launched at a well-attended event in Mumbai, drawing attention for its bold subject and layered storytelling. Presented by Vinayaka Films & Television in association with AAA Studios, the film steps into one of the most sensitive and widely discussed chapters of Indian history, sparking immediate conversations among attendees.

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27: The trailer of Kaun Sahi was launched at a well-attended event in Mumbai, drawing attention for its bold subject and layered storytelling. Presented by Vinayaka Films & Television in association with AAA Studios, the film steps into one of the most sensitive and widely discussed chapters of Indian history, sparking immediate conversations among attendees.

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Set around the ideological divide between Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse, Kaun Sahi explores contrasting beliefs, moral dilemmas, and the weight of historical interpretation. The narrative is driven by intense exchanges and human perspectives, encouraging viewers to engage with the subject rather than offering a simplified conclusion.

Produced by Dr. Pawan Todi and directed by Manoj Singh, the film is written by Anuj Kumar and co-produced by Amit Singharaj. With cinematography by Dharmendra Biswas, music by Dilip Sen, and editing by Nitesh Tank, the project is backed by a strong technical team, shaping a gripping and immersive cinematic experience.

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The film features an ensemble cast including Varsha Usgaonkar, Raj Premi, Amit Riyaan, Dr. Pawan Todi, Vijay Aidasani, Lalitesh Jha, Kundan Kumar, Dharmendra Gupta, Aarti Sharma, Madan Kabir, Shantosh Pandit, and Acchey Miyan, each contributing to the film's multi-layered narratives

Adding to the intrigue, the film revisits a moment that changed the course of history:

The story India never heard.

The debate that never ended.

Gandhi vs Godse | Non-violence vs Resistance | Truth vs History

30th January 1948 -- One bullet changed everything.

But who was right?

With its bold premise and layered storytelling, Kaun Sahi positions itself as one of the most controversial and conversation-starting films of 2026, inviting audiences to reflect and decide for themselves.

Watch the most controversial trailer of 2026 and decide for yourself.

https://youtu.be/QfIOgF4N_oI?si=TWwMCYMrReTX0fT0

Releasing Soon in Theatres!

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