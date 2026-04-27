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Cricket Cricket IPL Super Over History: Every Tie-Breaker Result From 2009 to 2026 From the historic first tie in 2009 to Sunil Narine’s clinical spell in IPL 2026, explore the complete history of Super Overs in the Indian Premier League.

Since its inception, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been synonymous with high-octane finishes, but nothing matches the tension of a Super Over. As of April 2026, the league has witnessed 16 Super Overs, turning deadlocked contests into instant classics. The latest addition to this storied list occurred just last night at the Ekana Stadium, where the Kolkata Knight Riders edged past the Lucknow Super Giants. What is Super Over in T20 Cricket? Rules, History And All You Need to Know About the One-Over Decider.

While ties remain rare, averaging fewer than one per season, they have consistently provided the tournament’s most iconic highlights, including the league’s only "Double Super Over" in 2020.

Latest Super Over: KKR vs LSG (IPL 2026)

The most recent chapter in IPL Super Over history was written on 26 April 2026. After both sides finished their 20 overs tied on 155, KKR’s Sunil Narine produced perhaps the most dominant one-over spell in the format's history. Narine conceded just a single run while taking two wickets in three balls, effectively ending the contest before it began. Rinku Singh then chased the target on the very first ball of KKR’s response, marking the 16th instance of a tie-breaker in the league.

Historical Milestones

The journey began in 2009 in Cape Town, South Africa, during the only IPL season held entirely overseas. The Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals played out the first-ever tie, with the Royals emerging victorious thanks to Yusuf Pathan's brilliance.

The 2020 season remains the "Year of the Tie," featuring a record four Super Overs. This edition also saw the historic MI vs PBKS clash in Dubai, where even a first Super Over could not separate the teams, forcing a second one-over eliminator, the first and only time this has occurred in the IPL.

Team-Wise Super Over Record in IPL (2009–2026)

The following table provides a breakdown of how current and former franchises have fared when pushed to a one-over eliminator.

Team Played Won Lost Win Ratio Delhi Capitals 5 4 1 80% Mumbai Indians 4 2 2 50% Punjab Kings 4 3 1 75% Kolkata Knight Riders 5 2 3 40% Rajasthan Royals 4 2 2 50% Royal Challengers Bengaluru 3 2 1 66.7% Sunrisers Hyderabad 4 1 3 25% Lucknow Super Giants 1 0 1 0% Chennai Super Kings 1 0 1 0% Gujarat Lions (Defunct) 1 0 1 0%

Notable Super Over Records in IPL History

Highest Tied Score: 201 (RCB vs MI, 2020)

Lowest Tied Score: 130 (SRH vs RCB, 2013)

Most Wins: Delhi Capitals (4)

First Ever Super Over: KKR vs RR, Cape Town (2009)

Latest Super Over: LSG vs KKR, Lucknow (2026)

The Super Over remains the ultimate test of temperament. As the IPL 2026 season progresses, teams are increasingly refining their "Death Over" strategies to ensure they have the right personnel, like Narine or Bumrah, ready for those six deliveries that can define a season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 06:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).