PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30:Veefin Solutions Limited(BSE: VEEFIN | 543931), Veefin Solutions Limited ("Veefin" or "the Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation involving its subsidiaries, GlobeTF Solutions Limited ("GSL") and Estorifi Solutions Limited ("ESL"). The Scheme, subject to customary approvals from shareholders, creditors, and regulators including BSE, SEBI, and NCLT, proposes the merger of GSL and ESL into Veefin, with equity shares issued to their shareholders.

Also Read | Mohun Bagan Super Giant ‘Considered to Have Withdrawn’ From AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 After Mariners Opt Against Travelling to Iran for Sepahan Clash.

In a move that sets this transaction apart, Veefin's Promoters have voluntarily chosen to relinquish 21 lakh shares approximately valued at ₹83 crores (as per closing price on 29th September, 2025) at Nil consideration. This decision reflects a clear commitment to strengthening governance, aligning interests with minority shareholders, and broadening the foundation of long-term investor value.

Commenting on the development, Raja Debnath, Chairperson and Managing Director of the Veefin Group said: "Unifying ESL's PSBXchange and GlobeTF's transaction banking platform within Veefin puts every capability and the revenue it generates under one roof, enabling one contract, one onboarding, and one data layer for our customers. This clarity of structure improves cross-sell, simplifies pricing, and focuses our capital on innovation. It's a decisive step towards our mission of building the world's largest working-capital technology ecosystem."

Also Read | Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in FC Kairat Almaty vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match? Here's the Possibility of French Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Gautam Udani, Co-Founder & COO, Veefin Group said: "The decision to relinquish a portion of promoter ownership reflects our commitment to the long-term value of our shareholders. By reducing concentration, we are ensuring that the value created at Veefin is distributed equally, so that every stakeholder will always grow as the company grows."

The amalgamation will give Veefin a simplified structure, stronger balance sheet, and greater operational scale. With promoters relinquishing equity to broaden investor alignment, the Company is positioned to accelerate growth, expand its fintech offerings, and deliver sustained value to shareholders. The realignment underscores a simple message: Veefin's growth will always be shared growth.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)