Real Madrid will be back in action in the ongoing UEFA Champions League 2025-26 season. Madrid defeated Marseille in their opening game in this competition, although they were not very convincing in that game. Los Blancos will face Kazakhstan-based FC Kairat Almaty on Tuesday, September 30. The FC Kairat Almaty vs Real Madrid UCL 2025-26 match will be held at the Ortalyq Stadion, Pavlodar. The FC Kairat Almaty vs Real Madrid match will begin at 10:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). However, Madrid suffered a thrashing 5-2 defeat against Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby in their last La Liga 2025-26 outing. FC Kairat Almaty vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

The Los Blancos will be keen to return to winning ways when they face the Kazakhstan-based club in their second game in the UCL 2025-26 season. Kylian Mbappe has been in red-hot form for Real Madrid this season. The French forward is one of the crucial forces behind Real Madrid's winning run. The 26-year-old will be more than willing to add to his goal-scoring tally in Real Madrid's upcoming UCL 2025-26 fixture. But is he going to play against FC Kairat Almaty?

Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in FC Kairat Almaty vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Match?

It has been reported that star footballer Kylian Mbappe might not start in Real Madrid's next fixture in the UCL 2025-26. According to reports from Diario AS, Alonso is considering resting his forward due to a congested early-season schedule. UCL 2025–26 Results: Kylian Mbappe Brace Seals Real Madrid’s 2–1 Win Over Marseille; Juventus Fight Back To Hold Borussia Dortmund in 4–4 Thriller.

Mbappe has nearly been on the field, averaging 88 minutes per match across seven league fixtures. Real Madrid manager's decision to rotate his star forward is much about protecting Kylian from any potential injury. In case Mbappe doesn't start, Madrid might go with Vinicius Jr. and Franco Mastantuono in attack and Gonzalo Garcia also in contention.

