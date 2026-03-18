HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], March 18: VerbaFlo, the conversational AI platform transforming customer engagement for real estate businesses, today announced it has raised a $7 million seed round, led by Pi Labs, with participation from Haatch, Navigate Ventures, Old College Capital (University of Edinburgh's venture investment arm), and a group of global family offices, alongside follow-on commitments from anchor investors. With this round, VerbaFlo's total funding to date reaches approximately $9 million.

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Founded in October 2024 by Sayantan Biswas, Abhishek Garg, VP Singh and Dan Smith, VerbaFlo enables real estate owners and operators to automate leasing, operations, and resident engagement through conversational AI.

Today, VerbaFlo powers communication and operations across 200,000+ units globally, adding approximately 30,000 units every month, and supports conversations in more than 200 languages. The company serves leading operators across the UK and Europe and has recently expanded into the United States, with further growth underway across the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and additional European markets. Its customers include operators such as Homes for Students (HFS), Moda Living, Fusion Students, Housing Hand, Downing and over 40 others.

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Sayantan Biswas, Founder at VerbaFlo, said: "Real estate is one of the largest industries in the world, yet much of its revenue still depends on fragmented communication across channels. We built VerbaFlo to address this by creating a purpose-built vertical AI platform for residential real estate that integrates with the systems operators already use, enabling them to automate and optimize conversations across the resident lifecycle. Today, VerbaFlo supports more than 40 use cases across enquiry management, lead qualification, bookings, onboarding and resident engagement. We are incredibly proud to have the backing of Pi Labs alongside an exceptional group of investors, and this investment will accelerate product development and expand our presence across the UK, US and European markets."

Faisal Butt, Founder & Managing Partner at Pi Labs, said: "Sayantan and his team have built an exceptional AI-native platform for multi-unit residential, using agentic AI to orchestrate leasing and property management. The impact is immediate: faster leasing, lower operational friction and a better resident experience. VerbaFlo is exactly the type of vertical AI company we are backing at Pi Labs, platforms that deliver measurable operational impact for global real estate owners. We believe the next wave of value creation in the built world will be driven by applied, vertical AI, a thesis we are executing on in our latest fund, Pi Labs Fund IV."

Ivan Nikkhoo, Founder and Managing Partner at Navigate Ventures, said "AI is transforming what is possible in vertical markets like real estate that have often been underserved by traditional enterprise software. The door is now open to bold startups like VerbaFlo that have a clear strategy for augmenting legacy systems and becoming the intelligence layer for the world's largest real estate operators. We're excited by the team's vision and the impact VerbaFlo can have across the industry."

Bay Downing, Joint CEO, Downing, said "The impact Verbaflo is having on the residential sector is remarkable. By automating lead generation and significantly lowering cost of acquisition for operators, they are solving one of the most persistent challenges in the industry. The traction they have built across the UK and Europe has been exciting to witness, and I look forward to seeing them take this globally."

VerbaFlo is not a traditional chatbot layered onto existing systems. It is an AI communications platform designed specifically for real estate. Operators use VerbaFlo to create and manage multiple specialized AI agents across sales and leasing, marketing, finance, operations, maintenance and resident engagement. Each agent is trained for its function and connected directly into live systems, enabling it to qualify leads, answer property queries, schedule viewings, automate follow-ups, handle maintenance requests and update records automatically.

By centralizing conversations across email, web chat, WhatsApp, phone and other channels, and by embedding AI directly into operational workflows, VerbaFlo allows property businesses to respond instantly, 24/7 in over 200 languages. Instead of adding another tool to the technology stack, the platform becomes the intelligent layer through which communication, data and action are managed at scale. For operators, the impact is measurable: faster response times, improved conversion rates, reduced manual workload and clearer oversight across portfolios.

The company has quickly emerged as the largest vertical AI platform serving real estate operators in the UK and Europe, working with enterprise customers managing large property portfolios. Built specifically for real estate, VerbaFlo integrates with existing systems and is quickly becoming a core platform for how modern property businesses manage customer engagement and operations.

VerbaFlo will use the new funding to expand its presence in the United States and other international markets, invest in product development, and scale its team globally.

About VerbaFlo

VerbaFlo is the AI communications platform built for residential real estate. Founded in October 2024, the company helps property owners and operators manage leasing, operations, and resident engagement through conversational AI.

Real estate is one of the largest industries in the world, yet most owners and operators still handle thousands of tenant and prospect conversations across fragmented channels every single day. VerbaFlo brings all of this into a single intelligent layer that works across chat, WhatsApp, email, and phone, connecting directly with the property management and CRM systems they already use. Purpose-built AI agents support the full resident lifecycle: qualifying leads, scheduling viewings, following up with prospects, managing maintenance requests, and supporting renewals.

Today, VerbaFlo powers communication across more than 200,000 residential units in the UK, Europe, and the United States, supports conversations in over 200 languages, and is trusted by more than 40 leading owners and operators across multifamily, student housing, and co-living. The platform is live across 10 countries.

Media Contact | VerbaFloName: Tina GurnaneyEmail: tina.gurnaney@verbaflo.aiWebsite: www.verbaflo.ai

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