PNN

New Delhi [India], March 24: In a grand celebration of beauty, transformation, and purpose-driven leadership, VG Miss & Mrs India Global Icon 2026 concluded with remarkable impact, strengthening its position as one of India's most powerful transformational pageant platforms. Curated by Visionara Global, the event brought together women from across the nation--not just to compete, but to rediscover their identity, confidence, and purpose, emerging as empowered leaders of tomorrow.

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Founded by Binita Shrivastava, Founder, Visionara Global | India's Leading Women Transformation Leader, and led by CEO Dr. Vishwas Srivastava, Visionara Global has redefined beauty pageants as platforms of transformation, leadership, and impact. The grand finale showcased months of intensive grooming and personal evolution, culminating in a powerful display of confidence and individuality, seamlessly anchored by Manu Mirdha the event was choreographed by Show Director Syed Khizar Husain, with visual artistry by Nick Mahl.

Kangaroo Films Private Limited, led by Shikhar Shrivastava and Ravikant Jaiswal, as the Official Media Production Partner powered the Whole Show for 5 days with their efficient production team & crew.

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National Title Winners - Season 7 in Different Categories

The evening witnessed the crowning of national titles winners across prestigious categories. In Mrs Category, Shradha V Nair was crowned VG Mrs India Global Icon 2026, with Neha Vyas as the 1st Runner-Up and Neetu Sangwan as the 2nd Runner-Up. In the Ms category, Komal Anand secured the title of VG Ms India Global Icon 2026, followed by Radhika Lakra as 1st Runner-Up and Rita Bauri as the 2nd Runner-Up. The Phoenix category saw Neelam Shankhwar emerge as the winner, with Manisha Naik and Deep Kunwar as the 1st and 2nd Runner-Ups respectively. In the Finesse category, Mamta Ratnu was crowned winner, with Shobha Naveen and Gurpreet Kaur as the 1st and 2nd runner-ups, while the Gracious category honoured Savita Negi as the winner, followed by Dr. Poonam Sharma and Kamlesh Chauhan as the 1st and 2nd runner-ups.

Zonal Winners

Reflecting the national diversity and scale of the platform, zonal titles were awarded to Archna Mishra (North), Vibhuti Paliwal (South), Puja Prasad (East), Sameeksha Taank (West), Rakhi Srivastava (Central), and Dina Rai (North East), representing excellence across India's regions.

State Winners

The pageant further celebrated nationwide representation through its state title holders including Radhika Lakra (Andaman & Nicobar), Rupjili Phangchopi (Assam), Seema Neeraj (Bihar), Laxmi Baghel (Chhattisgarh), Bharti Singh (Delhi), Pooja Saxena (Goa), Sameeksha Taank (Gujarat), Shashi Bala (Himachal Pradesh), Neetu Sangwan (Haryana), Dr. Poonam Sharma (Jammu & Kashmir), Nisha Kumari (Jharkhand), Shobha Naveen (Karnataka), Neha Vyas (Kerala), Dr. Manisha Bhatnagar (Madhya Pradesh), Vaidahi Patil (Maharashtra), Gurpreet Kaur (Punjab), Dr. Rani Singh (Rajasthan), Dina Rai (Sikkim), Eswari Pratap (Tamil Nadu), Dr. Aishwarya Choudhary (Telangana), Dipti Nair (Uttar Pradesh), Neelu Suyal (Chandigarh) and Sushma Verma (West Bengal), each embodying the spirit of confidence and transformation.

Pageant Rounds & Performances

Contestants dazzled across three signature rounds: Traditional Round - celebrating India's traditional elegance, Red Dress Round - highlighting moves, confidence and personality, and Evening Gown Round - showcasing grace and poise

The Top 23 finalists advanced to the Q&A round, where intellect and compassion determined the crown bearers.

Sub Titles & Warriors Titles

Beyond titles, the platform recognised individuality through an extensive range of subtitle honours celebrating qualities such as strength, creativity, leadership, wellness, and resilience. Sub-Titles such as Power Within, Legacy Creator, Photogenic Queen, Fit & Fierce, Creative Visionary, and Radiance Expert and many more reflected the platform's commitment to holistic development.

The prestigious Warrior Titles were awarded to Amrata Srivastava, Dimpal Sharma, Dr. Neha Singhai, Kavita Sentu, Lalita Rawat, Mamta Meena, Manjit Bisht, Priyanka Sahu, Seema Zambre, Somasree Purkait, and Sumita Sanyal, honouring their inspiring journeys of courage and perseverance.

Beauty with Purpose - The Charity Drive

A defining highlight of the event was its strong commitment to social impact through the "Beauty with Purpose - Ketto Charity Drive." Continuing its legacy of purpose-driven initiatives, the contestants collectively raised an impressive ₹9,48,667 for social causes.

The Top Contributors were honoured with prestigious charity titles including: Shradha V Nair - VG Global Icon Ketto Charity Queen 2026, Neha Vyas - VG Global Icon Beauty with Purpose 2026, Bharti Singh - VG Global Icon Humanitarian 2026, Radhika Lakra - VG Global Icon Philanthropist 2026, Somasree Purkait - VG Global Icon Heart of Gold 2026, Priyanka Sahu - VG Global Icon Angel of Impact 2026, Vaidahi Patil - VG Global Icon Change Maker 2026, Pooja Saxena - VG Global Icon Voice of Hope 2026, Dr Poonam Sharma - VG Global Icon Woman of Purpose 2026, and Dipti Nair - VG Global Icon Community Leader.

With this achievement, Visionara Global proudly continues its legacy of contributing over ₹45+ lakhs towards social causes since 2019, reinforcing its belief that true beauty lies in giving back to society.

The Jury & Dignitaries

The event was evaluated by a distinguished jury panel comprising accomplished VG Queens including Jyotsana Rao Bakshy, Vijaya Jain, Mini Pushkar, Namita Kulshrestha,

Meenakshi Wats, Ankita Banerjee, Shweta Anand, Mithula Nair, and Shimpy Matharoo.

Sponsors & Partners

The grandeur of the event was further elevated by collaborations with Ashfaque Ahmad Design Studio as the Official Fashion Partner, Lakme Academy Lajpat Nagar as the Makeup & Hair Partner, and Rise to Frame Productions for decor and execution, with Mulberry Weddings as Associate Partner and esteemed gifting partners including Vaidibhyo, Naturally Yours, and Souls Spry by Shiimpy. Eminent industry expert Minu Ghai, contributed as the Official Groomer.

Event Highlights

The 5-day journey featured: Talent Round - celebrating India's diverse art and creativity, Personal Interviews - where contestants revealed their life journeys, resilience, and aspirations, Fashion Photoshoots - glamour paired with confidence, Dance & Posing Sessions - elegance in motion, Transformative Dance Night - celebrating womanhood and unity, Influence Session - empowering women with futuristic career options and Celebrations.

"The Queen Code"

Adding a powerful intellectual and inspirational dimension to the event, Visionara Global also unveiled the second edition of "The Queen Code" magazine, a premium publication capturing the real-life transformation journeys, success stories, and voices of VG Queens across India. As reflected in the magazine's feature narratives , The Queen Code goes beyond glamour to document purpose, resilience, and identity, while also outlining Visionara Global's future expansion vision, including leadership ecosystems, global exposure, and entrepreneurial opportunities for women, making it a legacy publication of transformation and empowerment.

Launch of VG City Franchise

Marking a historic milestone, Visionara Global further announced the launch of VG City Leadership, a visionary national expansion initiative designed to empower VG Queens to become city-level leaders obtaining its city franchise. This transformative model enables women to lead pageants, leadership platforms, and empowerment ecosystems within their own cities, backed by a structured national framework. As part of its first phase, Meenakshi Wats was appointed as VG City Director for Lucknow and Ankita Banerjee as VG City Director for Dhanbad, symbolising the beginning of a powerful women-led leadership movement across India.

A Movement Beyond Pageantry

Sharing her vision, India's Leading Women Transformation Leader, Binita Shrivastava stated that this platform is not just about crowns but about creating confident, independent, and purpose-driven women who can lead their lives and inspire others.

Dr. Vishwas Srivastava emphasised that Visionara Global is building a scalable ecosystem where transformation meets opportunity, enabling women to grow as leaders, entrepreneurs, and influencers across cities and communities.

A Legacy of Empowerment

From a homemaker to a beauty queen, and today India's Leading Women Transformation Leader, Amazon Bestselling Author, TEDx Speaker, and Entrepreneur, Binita continues to lead Visionara Global in empowering thousands of women through pageants, education, and entrepreneurial ventures.

VG Miss & Mrs India Global Icon 2026 concluded as more than just a pageant--it emerged as a movement that celebrates transformation, leadership, and purpose. As Visionara Global continues to expand its footprint across the nation, it carries forward its powerful belief:

The evening concluded with celebrations, red-carpet moments, and the crowning of new queens who will carry India's spirit of beauty, compassion, and empowerment to global platforms.

Looking Ahead

As the curtains fell on Season 7, the applause lingered, marking another milestone in the legacy of VG Miss & Mrs India. With each edition, Visionara Global continues to celebrate diversity, redefine elegance, and empower women nationwide.

Dream. Dare. Be The Queen.

Participate Today in VG MISS & MRS INDIA 2026 - Season 8

Apply for VG Pageants - Season 8: https://live.binitashrivastava.com/

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