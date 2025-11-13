BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13: VIBGYOR Group of Schools, India's leading K-12 education network, announces the School Cinema International Film Festival (SCIFF) 2025 together with LXL Foundation from 14th to 30th November across 22 VIBGYOR campuses.

On the occasion of Children's Day, VIBGYOR schools launch a fortnight-long showcase of international films specially curated for a children's audience, open to all children, irrespective of which school they attend. The films are categorised into four age groups, such as below 7, 7+, 10+, and 13+ years, ensuring that every student connects with stories relevant to their stage of learning. Students will experience a curated selection of award-winning international short films from across the world, presented in multiple languages with English subtitles.

Tickets can be purchased on Book My Show.

The festival aims to transform classrooms into vibrant cinemas - bringing global stories, values, and perspectives to students right within their school environment. Through this collaboration, VIBGYOR continues its commitment to fostering holistic education by combining creativity, culture and critical thinking in the school environment.

Speaking about the initiative, Ms. Kavita Kerawalla, Vice Chairperson, VIBGYOR Group of Schools, said, "We believe education must nurture not only intellect but also empathy, curiosity, and creativity. Through our partnership with the LXL Foundation, we aim to help students discover new perspectives and understand the world through stories that move and inspire. SCIFF aligns beautifully with our philosophy of holistic learning and emotional growth."

Films have long been recognised as powerful instruments of learning, nurturing empathy, emotional intelligence, and cultural awareness among children. Reflecting this belief, the LXL Foundation presents the School Cinema International Film Festival (SCIFF) -- a global initiative that celebrates cinema as an educational and inspirational medium. Supported by leading festivals such as Annecy (France), AniMela (India), Giffoni (Italy) and ZERO PLUS (Russia), SCIFF 2025 will reach over 40,000 government and 1,000 private schools across India, showcasing 100+ children's films from 25 countries in 20+ languages, including entries from France, Spain, Germany, UAE, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan. The festival is set to transform movie-watching into an engaging medium for dialogue, imagination, and meaningful learning.

Internationally acclaimed films such as A Dream Takes Flight (Italy), Avni (India), The Soloists (France), Patchwork Family (Germany), Burul (Kyrgyzstan), Canteen of Kindness (Sweden), The Girl and the Typhoon (Japan), Bobel's Kitchen (Belgium), and Butterfly (France) will be screened as part of the festival, curated across different age groups to suit varied stages of learning and emotional development.

Commenting on the partnership, Syed Sultan Ahmed, Managing Director, LXL Ideas, said, "At SCIFF, our mission has always been to make education meaningful and entertaining through the language of cinema. As pioneers in film pedagogy, we believe that films are powerful tools to inspire curiosity, empathy, and reflection among students. The festival is a wonderful way to introduce children to world languages, diverse cultures, and powerful stories -- experiences that are integral to holistic learning. Through SCIFF 2025, we are bringing to life the vision of NEP 2020, which encourages the use of film and media as catalysts for learning and creative expression."

As SCIFF 2025 unfolds across 22 VIBGYOR campuses, it promises to turn schools into spaces of creative dialogue where young learners will celebrate stories that inform, inspire and unite.

