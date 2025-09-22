NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 22: Vicat In India, through its subsidiaries Bharathi Cement Corporation Limited and Kalburgi Cement Private Limited, warmly welcomes the Government of India's landmark decision to reduce the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on cement from 28% to 18% with effect from today i.e. 22nd September 2025.

This progressive and visionary reform, led by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Hon'ble Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Ji, will directly benefit millions of individual home builders, infrastructure developers, and consumers across the country. It is also expected to significantly accelerate India's low-cost housing schemes and infrastructure growth, while creating a more competitive environment for the cement industry.

Mr. Anoop Kumar Saxena, CEO, Vicat In India Operations, said, "The reduction of GST on cement from 28% to 18% is a bold step that lays the foundation for a stronger and more self-reliant India. At Bharathi Cement and Kalburgi Cement, we remain fully committed to supporting this movement by ensuring a reliable supply of superior quality products in the market. From 22nd September, we will be passing on the complete benefit of this GST reduction to our customers across both our brands - Bharathi Cement in the South and Vicat Cement in Maharashtra."

Mr. Manish Sharma, Chief Operating Officer, Vicat In India Operations, added, "Our invoices will reflect the GST change from 28% to 18% for cement sales across India. We have already advised all our dealers and channel partners to reduce cement prices accordingly and ensure that the full benefit is passed on to customers. This reform will not only help home builders but also contribute to India's journey of becoming the world's third-largest economy."

With this decisive step by the Government of India, Vicat in India reiterates its commitment to being a responsible partner in the nation's growth story, while continuing to deliver superior quality products backed by global expertise and eco-friendly practices.

Founded in France in 1853, Vicat Group is behind many of the world's landmark constructions and is widely recognized for its eco-friendly approach. Operating in 12 countries, Vicat's core businesses include cement manufacturing, ready-mix concrete, and building aggregates, supported by a workforce of 10,000 employees worldwide. In India, Vicat operates through Bharathi Cement Corporation Limited and Kalburgi Cement Private Limited, delivering superior quality cement and contributing to the nation's infrastructure and housing growth.

