Renowned Assamese singer and cultural icon Zubee Garg passed away in a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore on Friday (September 19). He was best known for his track "Ya Ali" from Emraan Hashmi's 2006 film Gangster. Amid the nationwide mourning, a student of Guwahati University has sparked widespread outrage after she posted a video on social media. In the video, the student was seen mocking the people mourning the passing of the legendary singer and culture figure Zubeen Garg. Zubeen Garg Dies: Singer’s Cause of Death Confirmed as Drowning in Tragic Scuba Diving Accident, Investigation Underway.

Guwahati University Student Shivangi Bhattacharjee Mocks People Mourning Zubeen Garg

Shivangi Bhattacharjee, a student of Guwahati University, has found herself embroiled in the centre of a major controversy after a video of her making abusive remarks against Assamese singer Zubeen Garg went viral. The singer's tragic passing has left millions across the Northeast grieving. While no one asked the young student to join them in mourning, she ridiculed the people grieving it, sparking widespread outrage.

In her rant, she could be heard saying, "It's so embarrassing for me. Aise logon se thoda bhi connection rakhna nahi hai jo itne stupid, uneducated, aur nalle hai, jinke paas itna time hai. Kya karna hai? Kaam dhande pe dhyaan do, tabhi aaj life mein kuch ho nahi raha."

Shivangi Bhattacharjee Criticises People Zubeen Garg’s Passing

Shivangi Bhattacharjee studying at Gauhati University abuses Assamese people for mourning the death of Zubeen Garg. Calls Assamese as illiterate, stupid. This ‘trend’ of doing anything for publicity should come with a good cost.@assampolicepic.twitter.com/Ukv6929as9 — aboyob bhuyan (@aboyobbhuyan) September 21, 2025

FIR Filed Against Shivangi Bhattacharjee

After Shivangi Bhattacharjee's video went viral, netizens lashed out, saying that she crossed all limits. Netizens also requested officials from her college/university to expel her. Not just that, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Kamakhya Nagar Unit, filed a complaint against Shivangi at the Jalukbari Police Station in Guwahati.

Their complaint letter read, "She has recently made abusive and derogatory remarks by mocking the Assamese people over the demise of our beloved cultural icon Zubeen Garg. Such statements are highly insulting, hurt the sentiments of people of Assam and spread disrespect towards our culture and identity." Zubeen Garg Funeral: Thousands Bid Adieu to Assam’s Most Loved Singer in Guwahati (See Pics and Video).

Shivangi Bhattacharjee Offers Apology

Now, another video is going viral online where Shivangi Bhattacharjee can be seen apologising for her previous remarks. In the video, she explained that her intention was not to target anyone. She said that she had originally shared the video on her WhatsApp status with only eight selected people, but someone screen-recorded it and shared it online. She also said that she proudly identified as a same-sex person and that she was very sorry.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2025 03:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).