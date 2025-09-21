Marseille vs PSG, Ligue 1 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: French Ligue 1 leaders PSG will be facing Marseille in an away tie this evening with the champions looking to maintain their strong start to the season. The Parisians have won each of their four league games, dominating their opponents with effortless ease. They already have the UEFA Super Cup in their kitty and this could be another massive season for them under Spanish boss Luis Enrique. Their opponents Marseille though have been inconsistent with two defeats and wins each. They lost out to Real Madrid in the Champions League recently although they looked good on the night. Erling Haaland Breaks Ruud van Nistelrooy's Record, Becomes Fastest Player To Score 50 UCL Goals During Manchester City vs Napoli UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Match.

Timothy Weah will start once again for Marseille on the left wing with Hamed Traore ruled out with a thigh injury. Nayef Aguerd will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game. CJ Egan-Riley returns from suspension and is available for selection. Amine Gouiri will lead the attack for the hosts in a 4-2-3-1 formation with former Manchester United winger Mason Greenwood creating chances out wide.

Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue continue to miss out for PSG after sustaining injuries while on international duty. Joao Neves picked up an injury in the last game and he is now ruled out as well. Goncalo Ramos, Bradley Barcola, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will be part of the from three with Vitinha, Bryan Ruiz, and Warren Zaire-Emery as the midfield trio.

Marseille vs PSG Ligue 1 2025-26 Match Details

Match Marseille vs PSG Date Sunday, September 21 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Orange Vélodrome, Marseille, France Live Streaming, Telecast Details No live telecast or streaming available

When is Marseille vs PSG Ligue 1 2025-26 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Marseille vs PSG Ligue 1 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there would be no Ligue 1 2025-26 live telecast available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India would not be able to watch Marseille vs PSG live on any TV channel. Read below to check the Marseille vs PSG online viewing option.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Marseille vs PSG Ligue 1 2025-26 Football Match?

Just like live telecast, there would be no Ligue 1 2025-26 live streaming online available in India as well. There is no official streaming partner of Ligue 1 2025-26 in India and as a result, fans in India would not be able to watch Marseille vs PSG live streaming on any platform. Fans, however, can follow Marseille vs PSG live score updates on the social media handles of both teams. Marseille have a quality team and they can put up a challenge against PSG. The visitors, however, will grind it out and claim a win.

