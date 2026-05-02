West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Re-Polling in 15 Booths of Diamond Harbour, Magrahat Paschim Underway Peacefully; 16.23% Turnout Recorded Till 9 AM

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Kolkata, May 2: The re-polling at 15 polling booths under two Assembly constituencies in South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, that started since 7 A.M. on Saturday has been peaceful so far. The polling process is going on under blanket security coverage of central forces assisted by personnel from the state police forces. The average polling percentage in all the 15 polling booths combined had been 16.23 in the first two hours of polling till 9 A.M. The average polling percentage for the 11 polling booths under the Magrahat (Paschim) Assembly constituency stood at 16.58 till 9 A.M.

On the other hand, the average polling percentage in the four polling booths under Diamond Harbour constituency had been 15.83 per cent, as per figures provided by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal. Even the voters standing at the queues of the polling booths, both in Diamond Harbour and Magrahat (Paschim) constituencies, told media persons that there had been absolutely no tension on the re-polling day. However, some of the voters standing in queues in some booths at Magrahat (Paschim) said they did not understand the justification for re-polling in their respective booths. West Bengal Election 2026 Result Predictions by Phalodi Satta Bazar: Who Will Win, TMC or BJP?.

They contended that they did not witness any violence on the main polling day which was on April 29. Voting is taking place at booths 46, 126, 127, 128, 142, 214, 215, 216, 230, 231, 232 in Magrahat (Paschim) and 117, 179, 194, 243 in Diamond Harbour. Officially, the polling at these 15 booths will continue till 6 P.M. However, in case some voters are found standing at the queue at 6 P.M., then polling will continue until the last voter will cast his vote. Did Centre Hike Petrol and Diesel Prices During Final Hours of West Bengal Election? Govt Debunks Fake Viral Order.

Both Diamond Harbour and Magrahat (Paschim) Assembly constituencies went for polls in the second phase of the two-phase Assembly elections in West Bengal on April 29. The two-phase Assembly polls in West Bengal were conducted on April 23 and April 29. In the first phase, there was polling for 152 Assembly constituencies and in the second phase there was polling for the remaining 142 Assembly constituencies. The counting will be conducted on May 4 and the results will be declared on the same day.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 11:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).