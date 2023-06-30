VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 30: Indulge in the delightful experience of watching Vidhi Kasliwal's globally recognised 'Medium Spicy', an enthralling Marathi film produced by Landmarc Films, on OTT! Released in theatres last year, this captivating narrative delves into the complexities of relationships, with the lead roles skilfully portrayed by Sai Tamhankar, Lalit Prabhakar and Parna Pethe. Fans eagerly awaited its arrival on the OTT platform, and their wait has finally borne fruit with this Prime Video release.

Vidhi Kasliwal's illustrious repertoire besides 'Medium Spicy', includes projects like 'Vivah', 'Ek Vivaah Aisi Bhi', assisting veteran director Sooraj Barjatya, and 'Isi Life Mein...!', which she wrote and directed for Rajshri Productions. She has independently under her banner, Landmarc Films, produced and presented remarkable films such as 'Sanngto Aika', the documentary 'Block by Block', shedding light on the lives of construction workers, and the corporate film 'Building For The Future', exploring the architectural and engineering advancements in India, besides 'Vazandar' directed by Sachin Kundalkar and national-award-winning 'Ringan', 'Gachchi', 'Redu' and 'Nashibvaan'. Now, as the producer of 'Medium Spicy', she continues her legacy of delivering exceptional cinematic experiences.

'Medium Spicy' has had an enviable festival run. The film was part of six prestigious film festivals around the globe from Dallas to Norway to Dhaka. It was nominated in top categories at all the distinguished award functions, whether Filmfare or MATA Sanman, Pravah Picture Puraskar and Sakal Premier Awards. It was part of the 20th Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) and the Closing Film for the 21st River 2 River Florence Indian Film Festival. It was also nominated for the German Star of India Award at the 19th Indian Film Festival, Stuttgart.

Written by the talented Irawati Karnik, this beautiful narrative is a unique and thought-provoking story that resonated deeply with the audiences. Now, with its release on OTT, viewers can relish the film's magic anytime, anywhere, within the confines and comforts of their home.

Director Mohit Takalkar has ably helmed this gem of a film. 'Medium Spicy' beautifully navigates the middle path of finding balance in life, presenting a compelling exploration of personal desires and aspirations. Don't miss out on this extraordinary film, now available for streaming on Prime Video.

