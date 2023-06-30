The Witcher Season 3 Vol 1 Review: Being Henry Cavill’s swan song before the actor gets replaced by Liam Hemsworth in season four, it’s fair to say that The Witcher Season 3 had a bunch of expectations behind it. The show has never attained brilliance per se, and season three is far from its greatest, but it nevertheless maintains a concentrated enough plot that rights the wrongs of past seasons while unfortunately, making some of the same old mistakes. The Witcher Season 3 Trailer: Geralt and Ciri Fight Sibe-by-Side in New Look at Henry Cavill's Netflix Fantasy Series! (Watch Video)

The Witcher Season 3 picks up right after the ending of season two as the showdown with Voleth Meir came to an end. With many parties gunning for Ciri (Freya Allan) to use her Elder magical powers for dark deeds of their own, Geralt (Henry Cavill) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) take it upon themselves to travel across the Continent and keep her safe from those who wish her harm while also training her to control the magic she possesses.

A Still From The Witcher Season 3 (Photo Credits: Netflix)

With the first five episodes of the season already available and the final three arriving at a later date, this is a very entertaining start. The Witcher Season 3 has a good sense of momentum that was missing in prior seasons, and it keeps things interesting because you really get to spend more time with Geralt, which is definitely the season's strongest point.

While Geralt was rather disregarded in seasons one and two, he gets more opportunity to shine here, which is fortunate given that it is also Cavill's final season. Season three begins with a found-family element in which Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer attempt to bond as they now live together, and those scenes make for a fun time and work well for these characters. Geralt trying to preserve a fatherly bond with Ciri while rekindling his love for Yennefer, and the latter doing the same - it was honestly the best part of this group of episodes. Also, Joey Batey also gets do a bit more as Jaskier, and that's always a treat.

Watch the Trailer for The Witcher Season 3:

Cavill, as always, exudes determination in his portrayal of Geralt. Everyone knows that he is a true fan of the source material, and he gives one of his best performances as the character here. Anya Chalotra is also in form here, channelling Yennefer's more maternal side with Ciri, and Freya Allan's evolution as the character was a joy to see. However, the band gets split up again midway through the season for reasons I won't spoil, which was a bit sad. Nonetheless, the primary three stand out.

Where The Witcher Season 3 does repeat the faults of the previous seasons is when it strays away from the protagonists. There is just too much going on here, and it can be overwhelming at times. Rience (Sam Woolf) is after Ciri, an entire capital is chasing Ciri, a growing threat in the back is chasing Ciri - it all becomes white noise in the background after a while since it's difficult to keep track of it all.

A Still From The Witcher Season 3 (Photo Credits: Netflix)

This certainly leads into the character motivations too because the main issue with The Witcher is that there this a lot of talking here. This show really like its worldbuilding, and that can often get in the way of the plot. It doesn’t happen that much during season three, but it’s still worth pointing out that the issue still persists. The conclusion will also alienate some viewers because The Witcher has gone the Stranger Things route and split the season in two, and the cliffhanger component merely adds to the frustration given that we will have to wait a month for the resolution. The Witcher Renewed for Season 4; Liam Hemsworth Replaces Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix Show!

The action, on the other hand, is very well choreographed. I enjoyed seeing the numerous sword fights, and Geralt himself gets to slaughter a few monsters as well. The technical filmmaking on display this time around is also enjoyable, adding a dimension of personality that the show has lacked for some time - the shot choices in particular was impressive. It also sets up something significant for the final three episodes, which I am looking forward to seeing where they go.

Final Thoughts

The Witcher returns with an energetic new season that definitely makes for a more interesting return. It’s not without its issues, but a dedicated Cavill and a family dynamic does make for a well-rounded watch. Here is hoping Cavill gets a proper sendoff before Liam Hemsworth takes over. The Witcher Season 3 is streaming on Netflix right now.

Rating: 3.0

