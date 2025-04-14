VMPL

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 14: Vidhyoday, a leading institute for Chartered Accountancy education, has once again raised the bar by delivering exceptional results in the CA Foundation and CA Intermediate exams for the academic session 2024-25. The institute has not only set new records at the city level but has also demonstrated its dominance at the national level.

In a significant achievement, over 1000 students from Vidhyoday successfully cleared the CA Foundation exam, reaffirming the institute's commitment to academic excellence and quality mentorship. This milestone underscores Vidhyoday's consistent performance in guiding students through one of India's most competitive professional exams.

The success story continues in the CA Inter May 2024 results, where Vidhyoday students secured all five city topper positions, establishing a clean sweep across the city. The trend of excellence was further solidified in the CA Inter January 2025 results, where 129 out of 169 students who passed both groups in the city were from Vidhyoday, marking a remarkable 76% share of total successful candidates.

Adding to these accomplishments is the stellar performance of students from Gurukul by Vidhyoday -- the institute's unique residential program for CA aspirants. The Gurukul program recorded a 38% pass rate, nearly double the All India average of 21%, highlighting the impact of a structured and immersive learning environment.

Further showcasing its national presence, three out of four city students who secured a place in the All India Top 50 ranks in CA Inter January 2025 were from Vidhyoday. This achievement emphasizes the institute's role in nurturing not just city-level toppers but national achievers as well.

These outstanding results reflect Vidhyoday's focus on academic rigor, strategic preparation, and continuous student support. As CA aspirants across the country look for reliable and result-oriented guidance, Vidhyoday continues to stand tall as a symbol of trust and excellence in CA education.

