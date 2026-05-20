Business News | Vinra Group Acquires Vizree in Strategic Expansion Into AI-Powered Business Solutions

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 20: Vinra Group, a Bengaluru-based diversified enterprise renowned for its leadership in real estate, construction, and interior solutions, has officially announced the acquisition of Vizree -- an advanced AI-powered business automation and customer engagement platform. This acquisition signals a decisive and transformative leap for Vinra Group as it enters the high-growth sectors of artificial intelligence, software development, web technology, and strategic digital marketing.

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The strategic move positions Vinra Group as a full-spectrum technology and business solutions powerhouse -- combining decades of industry expertise with cutting-edge AI capabilities to serve D2C (Direct-to-Consumer) and B2C (Business-to-Consumer) brands seeking measurable, high-ROI growth in today's digital-first economy.

A New Chapter: From Industry Leader to Technology Powerhouse

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Over the years, Vinra Group has built an exceptional reputation across real estate development, plotted developments, construction, interiors, and integrated business services. With the acquisition of Vizree, the company is now evolving into a technology-driven organisation that bridges traditional industry strength with next-generation digital infrastructure.

Speaking on the acquisition, Vinra Group leadership stated:

"This acquisition represents our long-term vision for innovation and intelligent business growth. We are not just entering the AI space -- we are building an entire technology ecosystem that empowers businesses to scale, automate, and lead. Vizree aligns perfectly with our mission of delivering transformative, results-driven solutions to the brands and industries we serve."

Comprehensive Technology & Business Solutions Portfolio

Following the acquisition, Vinra Group through Vizree will offer an integrated suite of services designed to help businesses across industries achieve scalable growth and operational excellence:

- AI Development & Intelligent Automation: Custom AI solutions including voice calling agents, AI chatbots, WhatsApp automation, intelligent workflow systems, lead nurturing pipelines, and CRM integrations -- enabling businesses to automate communication and customer engagement at scale.- Website Development: End-to-end website design and development services crafted for performance, conversion, and brand impact. From high-converting landing pages to robust e-commerce platforms, every solution is built to deliver measurable results.- Software Development: Custom software solutions tailored to specific business needs -- including SaaS platforms, enterprise tools, mobile applications, and API integrations that drive operational efficiency and digital transformation.- Performance Marketing & Strategic Growth Planning: Data-driven, ROI-focused performance marketing strategies encompassing paid media, search engine marketing, social media advertising, and conversion optimisation. The company specialises in building full-funnel marketing architectures that maximise customer acquisition and revenue growth.- D2C & B2C Brand Growth: Dedicated strategies for Direct-to-Consumer and Business-to-Consumer brands seeking to scale rapidly and profitably. Vinra Group combines AI-powered automation, targeted digital marketing, and customer journey optimisation to deliver consistent, high-ROI outcomes.- Digital Communication & Customer Engagement: Omnichannel customer engagement solutions powered by conversational AI, intelligent voice systems, and automated workflows -- enabling businesses to build stronger customer relationships while improving response times and satisfaction.Powering D2C & B2C Brands for High-ROI Growth

One of the most significant pillars of this acquisition is Vinra Group's commitment to serving D2C and B2C brands with a comprehensive, results-oriented approach. As consumer behaviour continues shifting online, brands require more than just visibility -- they need intelligent systems that attract, engage, and convert customers efficiently.

Vinra Group's integrated model enables D2C and B2C brands to benefit from a unified growth stack: AI-powered customer communication, professionally developed digital properties, precision performance marketing, and strategic planning that aligns technology investments with business outcomes. This holistic approach ensures brands not only acquire customers efficiently but also build lasting loyalty and sustainable revenue streams.

Strategic Planning in Performance Marketing: A Competitive Edge

Performance marketing in today's landscape demands more than ad spend -- it requires strategic architecture. Vinra Group, through Vizree's capabilities, brings a structured, analytical approach to performance marketing that includes audience intelligence, competitive analysis, creative strategy, media planning, and continuous optimisation frameworks.

The company plans to deliver performance marketing strategies built around clear business goals -- whether customer acquisition, revenue scaling, market penetration, or brand positioning -- ensuring every rupee invested yields maximum measurable returns. Businesses across retail, real estate, healthcare, education, hospitality, and finance are expected to benefit significantly from this offering.

Conversational AI, Voice Automation & the Future of Customer Experience

The demand for intelligent, scalable customer communication has never been greater. AI-powered voice calling agents, chatbots, and WhatsApp automation are fast becoming essential infrastructure for businesses that want to maintain personalised engagement at scale without proportional increases in operational costs.

Vizree's solutions are purpose-built around these evolving communication trends, enabling businesses to automate lead qualification, appointment scheduling, customer follow-ups, post-sales engagement, and support interactions -- all while maintaining a human, personalised experience. Industry analysts observe that automation technologies are no longer exclusive to large enterprises, with small and medium businesses rapidly embracing AI-powered systems for competitive advantage.

Industry Impact & Market Opportunity

The global AI automation and digital marketing technology market is witnessing exponential growth, driven by surging demand for intelligent business infrastructure, digital-first customer experiences, and ROI-accountable marketing systems. India, in particular, is experiencing one of the fastest rates of digital adoption globally, creating enormous opportunities for companies capable of delivering integrated technology and marketing solutions.

By acquiring Vizree, Vinra Group enters this high-growth landscape with a distinct competitive advantage -- a combination of established industry credibility, robust AI technology, and deep expertise in performance-driven digital marketing. The acquisition is expected to unlock new growth opportunities across sectors including real estate, retail, e-commerce, healthcare, hospitality, education, and professional services.

The Road Ahead

The acquisition of Vizree marks the beginning of a significant new chapter for Vinra Group. The company's vision extends beyond offering standalone services -- it aims to create a fully integrated technology ecosystem where AI development, software engineering, web solutions, and strategic marketing converge to deliver unparalleled business outcomes.

As artificial intelligence continues reshaping global industries, Vinra Group's acquisition of Vizree reflects the growing convergence between traditional business expertise and next-generation technology platforms. With a clear focus on high ROI, strategic growth, and measurable business impact, Vinra Group is well-positioned to become a leading force in India's rapidly evolving digital economy.

ABOUT THE COMPANIES

About Vinra Group: Founded in Bengaluru, Vinra Group has established itself as a trusted name in real estate development, construction, interiors, and integrated business services. With a strong track record of residential projects, plotted developments, and end-to-end construction solutions, the company is now expanding its footprint into the technology and AI-driven business solutions sector.

About Vizree: Vizree is an AI-powered business solutions platform specialising in automation, conversational intelligence, website development, software development, AI development, and performance marketing. The platform helps businesses -- particularly D2C and B2C brands -- improve customer engagement, automate workflows, and achieve high-ROI growth through technology-first strategies.

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India

Website: www.vizree.com

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