Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 3: One of India's Fastest Growing Fantasy Sports Platform, Vision11 today announced that it has renewed its association with one of the country's most popular cricket franchise the Chennai Super Kings for the ongoing season of this year's T20 extravaganza.

This marks the start of the second year of the association between the two most premium brands in India. Defending champion Chennai Super Kings are being led by talented young batter Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Founded in 2020 by visionary young entrepreneur Parth Rawal, based out of Surat, Vision11 has emerged as one of the India's Fastest Growing Fantasy Sports Platform. With over 20million+ users, Vision11 has captured the imagination of sports loving fans. Currently, the biggest user base for the app emerges from the states of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Jharkhand.

Under this partnership with Chennai Super Kings, Vision11 will get the pride of place on the leading trouser. With this collaboration, Vision11 will strengthen its already established reliability in the growing fantasy sports market in India with more than 20 million users.

Parth Rawal, Founder Vision11, welcomed the renewal of the association and is confident of a long fruitful partnership. "As we embark on this exciting journey with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) once again, we are reminded of the power of dreams and determination. Just as in fantasy sports, where every move counts, the synergy between Vision11 and CSK exemplifies the importance of strategy, teamwork, and unwavering passion. Together, we aim to redefine the boundaries of possibility and bring unforgettable experiences to fans worldwide."

Chennai Super Kings has been crowned champions five times.

KS Viswanathan, CEO of Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited was confident that the association with Vision11 will once again be able to provide a unique fan experience through the engagement.

"We are thrilled to renew our partnership with Vision11, a company that shares our commitment to excellence and innovation. As we embark on another season together, we look forward to leveraging our combined strengths to elevate the fan experience and continue our journey of success both on and off the field."

As the fantasy sports partner of the Chennai franchise, Vision11 plans to offer the best deals for its users. Fantasy cricket enthusiasts from all over India, can join the platform and acquire the best rewards during this season of the T20 extravaganza.

In this regard, Vision11 is offering some exciting offers, especially for the season:

- Maximum win at a minimum entry fee:Vision11 is offering of daily winning opportunities at minimal entry fee

- Giveaway contest: Users can join with zero entry fee and can take the winning amount home

- Opportunities galore: Players can enter one contest with multiple teams as per the policy

- GST free deposits: Cricket enthusiasts can play for their favourite contests without extra charges on deposit and get the most amazing rewards instantly

Apart from these, the exclusive H2H fantasy is another highlight. With this method, players can choose one player from each team instead of playing XI and join the contest to win. This makes playing contests much easier for beginners.

Vision11 has on board several cricketers as their brand ambassadors including Suresh Raina, Mohammed Shami and Umran Malik. Apart from the cricketers, the app has associated with leading kabaddi players like Arjun Deshwal, Maninder Singh, Siddharth Desai, Sachin Tanwar, Pardeep Narwal and Rohit Kumar.

