'Take Off Your Clothes, I Want to See Injury Marks on Your Body': Magistrate Asks Gang Rape Survivor to Strip in Rajasthan, Booked

An FIR has been lodged against a magistrate in Hindaun city, Karauli district of Rajasthan, for allegedly asking a Dalit gang rape survivor to undress under the guise of examining her injuries. The case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Apr 03, 2024
‘Take Off Your Clothes, I Want to See Injury Marks on Your Body’: Magistrate Asks Gang Rape Survivor to Strip in Rajasthan, Booked
Representative Image (Photo Credit- Pixabay)

Jaipur, April 3: An FIR has been lodged against a magistrate in Hindaun city of Rajasthan’s Karauli district for allegedly asking a Dalit gang rape survivor to strip under the guise of examining her injuries. The case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The accused, who has not been named in the FIR, is facing serious allegations.

According to a TOI report, the 18-year-old survivor was gang-raped on March 19. Following the incident, her family approached the court, and a case was registered at the Hindaun Sadar police station on March 27, as per the court’s orders. It is alleged that the magistrate asked the survivor to undress even after she had undergone a medical examination by the police. The survivor had appeared in the magistrate’s court to record her statement on March 30. Rajasthan: Gang-Rape Victim Alleges Misbehaviour by Magistrate in Karauli District; FIR Registered.

In the FIR filed on March 30, the survivor stated, “After recording my statement, the magistrate asked me to take off my clothes.” She further added, “He said, ‘I want to see the injury marks on your body.’ I replied: ‘You are a man. I would have shown if there was a female magistrate instead.’ Despite this, the magistrate said, ‘I want to see the injury marks on your body’.” HC on Gang Rape: Delhi High Court Acquits Four Men Accused of Raping Woman; Criticises Police for Shoddy Investigation and Trial Court for 'Getting Carried Away'.

The case has sparked outrage and calls for strict action against the accused magistrate.

